Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Shakti Arora as Ishaan to accomplish THIS goal before dying in show

Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the project revolves around Bhavar Patil keeping Bhosale family along with other college students, including Savi, hostage. He is hell-bent on winning over Savi by marrying her. In the upcoming episodes, the show will be seen taking a seven-year leap, with many actors exiting the show. However, before the pre-leap story ends, Ishaan will attain major success.

Ishaan to kill Bhavar Patil

Bhavar Patil (Karanvir Bohra) has created havoc in the lives of Savi, Ishaan, and the entire Bhosale family. He wanted to get married to Savi at gunpoint, as he was deeply in love with her. However, in the upcoming episodes, Bhavar Patil will breathe his last, and no points for guessing the person who kills him; it is none other than our Ishaan Bhosale. Yes, you read that right! In the upcoming episodes, Ishaan and Bhavar will have a major showdown and Ishaan will successfully end Bhavar's chapter by killing him.

Take a look at the new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ishaan to breathe his last in the hospital

While Ishaan (Shakti Arora) kills Bhavar, he too gets severely injured and gets admitted to the hospital. However, he dies in the hospital, leaving Savi distraught. This will mark the end of Savi and Ishaan's love story, paving the way for the leap and the new story to unfold.

The new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The post-leap promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin features Savi donning the profession of Ishaan, a teacher, and bringing the light of knowledge into the lives of young kids. Savi can be seen drawn towards a cute little kid who is slightly ignored by her father, played by the new lead of the show, Hitesh Bharadwaj.

The child will play a major role in bringing her father and Savi together.

Shakti Arora on exiting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shakti Arora reasoned out the dipping TRP of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and mentioned that their story lacked romance. He shared that the show had all the spices except romance and if a romantic track had been written for Savi and Ishaan, the show would have performed brilliantly.

He said, "In my tenure of one year, I have hardly shot for four to five romantic scenes. I was told that more than romance, nok-jhok works for the show. I was OK with it too, because we were getting numbers."

The actor further said, "However, I guess with time, it became monotonous and stagnant. The numbers started to fall. I believe romance was the only thing that was missing from the show. If we'd worked around the same, the numbers might have improved."

New actors to join Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post-sleep

Post-sleep, Hitesh Bharadwaj will be seen essaying the role of the main lead opposite Savi, played by Bhavika Sharma. Pinkvilla has exclusively reported about several actors who're roped in for the show. Kaveri Priyam from Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and Varun Jain from Diya Aur Baati Hum will play prominent roles in the show.

We also exclusively reported about Jiji Maa, Woh Toh Hai Albela's Pallavi Pradhan, and Teri Meri Doriyaann's Sagar Saini being roped in for the show. Amayra Khurana will play the role of Savi's student Saisha in the show.

