Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Savi and Sai's bond strengthens over THIS activity

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The show recently took a leap of seven years, after which Savi has been staying with Isha and Shantanu while Harini is happily married to Milind. In the upcoming episodes of the show, Savi's bond with a new kid, Sai, will grow stronger. The duo will feel a connection with each other.

Savi and Sai bond over a ritual

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that in the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai will have a traditional pooja at her house, and as per ritual, she needs a thread to be tied on her wrist. The thread determines the unbreakable bond of love and affection. Sai brings the thread to Savi and asks her to tie it on her wrist. Savi has been already feeling a connection with Sai given the fact that her mother's name was Sai too.

Take a look at a recent promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Savi feels motherly love and care for Sai

Savi (Bhavika Sharma) has been facing infertility and thus hasn't been able to move on in life. However, she gets drawn towards kids and has motherly love to offer. When she meets Sai, who stays with her single father, feels the need to give motherly love and affection to Sai, while she too loves the attention she gets from Savi.

Savi and Sai's love for pets

Savi and Sai also bond over their love for the pet dog of their society. Since the duo stay in the same building, they make sure to take care of the pet dog.

Rajat to taunt Savi over her infertility

As seen in the promo, in the upcoming episodes as well, Savi will be seen schooling Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) over neglecting Sai. Rajat defends himself by stating that she shouldn't give lectures to her and not claim responsibility for others' kids if she can't have a child of her own.

