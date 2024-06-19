EXCLUSIVE: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap's new poster REVEALED; see PIC

Pinkvilla has been at the forefront in reporting exclusive updates about the leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and now, here we are with yet another exclusive update from the show. After breaking news regarding the leap in the show, Pinkvilla brings you the first look at the show, post leap. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set to undergo a revamp with the upcoming leap and viewers can expect a fresh storyline and new characters joining the GHKKPM verse.

The new poster of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The exclusive poster of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's first look has the lead actors Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj along with child artist Amayra Khurana. As informed by Pinkvilla, Amayra Khurana will be seen essaying the role of Hitesh's onscreen daughter.

The poster has pictures of Hitesh and Bhavika's characters while the child artist holds both pictures closer, indicating her role in bringing the two characters together in the show.

Take a look at the first look of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap:

Actors to join Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Amayra Khurana will play Hitesh Bharadwaj's onscreen daughter in the show. We also revealed that actress Kaveri Priyam from Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke will play the parallel lead while Varun Jain is said to play a prominent part. Bhavika Sharma's Jiji Maa co-actress Pallavi Pradhan will also join the show alongside Teri Meri Doriyaann's Sagar Saini.

Meanwhile, Savi's psycho lover Bhanvar Patil played by Karanvir Bohra is said to be retained in the show.

Story of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap

While Savi aspired to become an IAS officer, fate had different plans for her. Post leap, Savi will take up the job as a teacher. Her look is said to be inspired by Alia Bhatt's character Rani from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Savi meets a young child and gets attached to her. She realizes that her father played by Hitesh Bharadwaj is a single father with a dark past. The kid will bring the two leads closer in the show.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin pre-leap

Before the show takes the major leap, it will witness the exits of almost all prominent characters including the current lead Shakti Arora. The characters of Ishaan along with the entire Bhosale family will be shown exiting the show, paving the way for new family and actors.

Talking about his exit from the show, Shakti exclusively told Pinkvilla that it was shocking for him to learn about the leap as the show was performing well on the TRP charts. He also added that he respects the decision taken by the makers and channel and expressed his gratitude towards them.

Shakti Arora also pointed out that the lack of romance could be one of the reasons why the audiences disconnected from the show.

Sumit Singh on exiting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Sumit Singh who played the parallel lead in the show as Reeva told Pinkvilla that it would be difficult for her to move on as she was quite attached to her character. She mentioned she gave her all to ace all the emotions that Reeva felt in the show, be it pain, love, or sacrifice. Singh revealed she would miss getting dressed as Reeva in the show and stated that she had a fruitful journey and experience being a part of the project.

