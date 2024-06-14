Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Ankita Khare aka Harini on being retained in show post-leap; 'Feeling lucky and nervous'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been getting a lot of attention for the upcoming leap in the show. The show will soon witness a ten-year leap, and post-leap, most of the characters will be seen exiting the show, bearing two: Savi and Harini. Bhavika Sharma, aka Savi, and Ankita Khare, aka Harini, have been retained, and in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Khare opened up about the leap in the show, being retained, and more. Read on to know more.

Ankita Khare aka Harini's reaction to the leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Sharing her thoughts on the leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ankita Khare said, "Well, it was very unexpected and sudden. It was shocking for everyone on the sets. All the actors who are exiting the show post-leap found it difficult to accept the major change. The atmosphere on the sets is emotional. However, we are all having a great time together, shooting for last few episodes with each other."

Take a look at a recent promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ankita Khare on being retained in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ankita said, "It was very surprising. Only I am retained, along with Bhavika Sharma. I definitely feel lucky that I'll remain a part of the show post-leap. I am nervous and excited as well. I don't know about actors who're joining us post-leap, but I'm sure it is going to be extremely exciting and thrilling."

Ankita Khare on bonds with Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora

Khare said, "Well, I didn't get to shoot a lot with Shakti, but how much ever I did, I felt he is a very professional actor and a wonderful person to work with."

"With Bhavika, it has always been a lot of fun. Our bond offscreen is quite similar to that of Savi and Harini onscreen. She is like a buddy," she said.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will also feature Hitesh Bharadwaj and Kaveri Priyam, who will be entering the show as leads alongside Bhavika Sharma.

