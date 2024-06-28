Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Bohra on shooting climax sequence; 'Shakti Arora and I gave it our all'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has started with its season three. The season two ended on a rather sad note with Ishaan's death. However, the show got a lot of attention for the major twist and it secured amazing ratings for the climax week.

Pinkvilla got in touch with actor Karanvir Bohra who played the baddie Bhanvar Patil in the show and asked him about his experience shooting for the high-voltage drama and action sequences.

Karanvir Bohra on the last leg of the drama of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin season 2

Karanvir Bohra said, "The show got great TRPs for the climax week and I feel the entire credit goes to the production and creative teams. We were shooting for the sequence just a day before the telecast and were running out of time but the team made sure to take all the necessary precautions which are required for an action sequence. Cables were arranged, and there was a professional fight master on the sets. It was a great experience shooting for the same."

Take a look at Karanvir Bohra's post from the climax sequence of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Karanvir Bohra added, "I gave my hundred percent to the show and worked extremely hard for the climax sequence. Even Shakti (Arora) for that matter. Shakti and I gave our all for the sequence. There was a massive fight sequence wherein Shakti had to take a few punches and he did and I was also supposed to take some punched and I did. There weren't qualms about taking punches from one another. We worked like a team and I'm happy with the outcome of the same."

Karanvir Bohra on performing a daredevil stunt for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Karanvir mentioned that he was supposed to wear a mask and perform a stunt. The production team suggested that the risky stunt could be performed by a duplicate. However, Karanvir wasn't convinced and wanted to perform the stunt himself and thus he discussed the same with the makers and performed the scene himself.

He said, "Well, I thought that I've given so much to the character and I should only do the stun. Even though Bhavar wore a mask and it could've been easily performed by a duplicate but he wouldn't have got Bhavar's body language correct and thus I took over and performed the scene."

The Naagin actor added, "The entire climax sequence was very well-shot. My mother told me that she felt like she was watching a movie and not a television show. Along with the actors, the team behind the cameras did a great job with the entire sequence."

Karanvir Bohra on being aware of playing a cameo in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

There were speculations about Karanvir Bohra's character being retained post leap in the show. We asked Karanvir if his role was cut short or was he informed about the character being a cameo. He replied, "I was very well aware that the character will be there for 25 episodes only. I had only 25 days to build up the layered character that Bhanvar Patil was. I had worked pretty hard on how the character would look, his body type, his vocabulary and the tone. I learned Marathi for the same too. It has been a fulfilling experience."

The season three of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin features Hitesh Bharadwaj and Bhavika Sharma in lead roles.

