Aishwarya Sharma, known for playing the role of Patralekha in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has an impeccable fashion sense. The actress was last seen in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17. She recently posted a few pictures in a blue swimsuit.

As always Neil Bhatt’s heartfelt reaction caught our attention. The couple often share pictures and videos on their social media handles to treat their Insta family.

Aishwarya Sharma dazzles in a blue swimsuit

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in a stylish swimsuit against the backdrop of the picturesque sunset. She accompanied the post with a caption that read, “Sun set, Swim set …”

The actress looked stunning in a high-waisted swimsuit with a flattering fit, paired with a printed blue top. She kept her hair loose and posed gracefully while in the pool. She flaunted her curves in the pictures.

The post quickly caught the attention of her husband Neil Bhatt, who commented, “Love the look @aisharma812.” Other celebrities like Priya Ahuja Rajda who played the role of Rita reporter in the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah commented, “Damn.”

Fans flooded the comment section with compliments and expressed their admiration. A fan wrote, “Mermaid.” Another fan commented, “The backdrop sunset skies view.”

More about Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma rose to fame as Patralekha in the hit series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where she impressed audiences with her role as the antagonist alongside Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh. She was a key part of the show from its start until her character’s journey concluded with a generation leap.

After leaving Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Aishwarya joined Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 before appearing on Bigg Boss Season 17 with Neil Bhatt. The pair received praise for revealing their real personality on the reality show.

About Aishwarya Sharma’s personal life

Aishwarya Sharma first met Neil Bhatt on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. While Aishwarya played a negative role, Neil starred as the male lead opposite Ayesha Sharma. Their on-screen chemistry evolved into a real-life romance, leading to their marriage.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on November 30, 2021, in presence of close family and friends. They later celebrated the start of their new journey with a grand reception in Mumbai, attended by friends, family, and industry colleagues.

