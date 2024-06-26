Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Sai gets upset because of THIS reason; Savi to comfort her

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has made a fresh start recently, with the entire storyline of the show being changed post-seven-year-leap. Ishaan, along with other Bhosale family members, have exited the show, and a new set of actors have joined it. The current track of the show revolves around Savi building a new connection of love with Sai, a new kid in the show. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness Savi and Sai's cute relationship.

Savi comforts an upset Sai in the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the viewers will witness Sai's cuteness as she gets upset with her father Rajat's ignorance. Sai's dad doesn't pay attention to her, which leaves her feeling ignored and neglected, and thus she feels upset. Savi will see Sai being low and upset and she will try to lift her mood with a cute banter. Sai will get distracted from her issues and will be left feeling good after speaking to Savi (Bhavika Sharma).

Take a look at the recent promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Rajat's ignorance towards Sai

Furthermore, Rajat's (Hitesh Bharadwaj) mother will ask him to pay attention to his daughter and take an interest in her life. It was Sai's first day of school but Rajat didn't have any emotions regarding the same and thus his mother asked him to be present and actively participate in Sai's life. His mother asks him to be loving towards his daughter and feed her food, but Rajat declines the same and states that Sai is a grownup and should eat her food by herself.

Advertisement

Post leap, the show features other actors like Manasi Salvi, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Pallavi Pradhan, Sagar Saini, Amayra Khurana, and Ankita Khare, among others.



ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Savi and Sai's bond strengthens over THIS activity