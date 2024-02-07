Samridhii Shukla is receiving praise for her portrayal of Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shukla shared that she initially had doubts and was unsure about taking on the role. She also discussed the development of her character and how the television industry has evolved with the rise of OTT platforms. Keep reading to find out more.

Samridhii Shukla reveals being apprehensive about playing Abhira

Samridhii Shukla said, “I love the character of Abhira. I have to say that I was very apprehensive for at least a week or 15 days, I couldn't understand what to do because I wanted to understand my character. But once I found the rhythm, I started to have fun with it. That is why before playing any game, you need to first learn the rules and then you can play and that is what I'm trying to do with Abhira."

She added, "Now, that I know my character, I'm trying to incorporate all the things. It's fun to play Abhira because firstly she is completely the opposite of me and says what she means and what she thinks. She doesn't have any filter. I think that's also very beautiful. I'm not like that but I let it out through Abhira. I get to live that sort of life."

Have a look at Samridhii Shukla's fun reel from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai-

Samridhii Shukla on her favorite kind of scenes

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared, “A character, of course, has a graph. Any character does and that's the fun part of it. But it would be unfair to say that I would enjoy emotional scenes more. Though I think that I can do them well. But something that I have explored is I can do the chirpy and the bright and the one-liners and those quirky kinds of scenes also very well, hearing from the feedback. Such lively and fun scenes act as a breather amidst heavy scenes in daily soaps."

She adds, “One of my best scenes to date is when Abhira explains everything to Armaan and he says sorry to her with tape on his mouth. That was one big monologue that I did in one go and I felt every emotion.”

Samridhii Shukla on the impact of OTT on the TV industry

“The TV industry is going through transitions and transformation, but that is what life is. We need transformation, we need change and change is inevitable, and, of course, we have to meet the criteria of new viewers because they have more choices now, also the attention span has decreased. So, I think the TV industry has also adapted that and that is why it is sustaining."

She added, "If you take any show from earlier times, the sequences used to have intense background music and long scenes and were slow-paced but looking at the changing time and how people's attention span has decreased, this practice has been eliminated. Also, earlier, actors used to work five days a week, but now we are called to work the entire week which gets hectic but that's the demand of the medium."

Samridhii Shukla is paired opposite Shehzada Dhami in the show while Pratiksha Honmukhe plays a parallel lead in the show.

