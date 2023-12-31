EXCLUSIVE: Samridhii Shukla: 'Bagging Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in short period is my highlight of 2023'

Samridhii Shukla is portraying the character of Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. With the year 2023 set to get over in a few hours, Pinkvilla got in touch with the actress and asked her for a quick recap of 2023 and her expectations from the upcoming year. Read on to know what she has to say.

Samridhii Shukla on the year 2023

Looking back at 2023, the Saavi Ki Savaari actress said, "When I look back at 2023, I feel it was filled with bittersweet moments. My first show Saavi Ki Savaari went off-air, so that period was kind of low for me, but within a month, I bagged Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, so that was a major high. If I have to sum up 2023 in one word, I'd say that I'm super duper grateful."

She added, "I think, it's some sort of blessing. Either I got lucky or I had my ancestral blessing because it's not easy to get a main lead in such a short span. It was within a month that I got another show. 15th September 2023 was the last day of the shoot of Saavi Ki Savaari and 24th October was when I started shooting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which means, I was locked at least 10 days before that."

"Even those 15 days that I was home, ate me up because I was so used to being busy. But when something like Yeh Rishta... landed on my lap, I just felt extremely happy and grateful," she added.

Have a look at Samridhii Shukla's Instagram post from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Samridhii Shukla recalls the best memory of 2023

Samridhii Shukla said, "One of the highlights of 2023 was when I visited my ancestral house in Kanpur. My grandfather was a great man, I never met him. My father was seven to eight years old when he passed away, but he was a legend. He was a doctor in the city of Kanpur and was very charitable and helpful to people."

"I just wanted to be on the same soil where he was born. We got this opportunity to visit a few kilometers away from Kanpur and I got to spend the time in the same colony, in the house from where my grandfather went college. I also got to meet all of my father's friends with whom he went to school. All the uncles took really good care of me. This was one of the most iconic moments of 2023", she added.

Samridhii Shukla on New Year resolution

She said, "I don't believe in New Year resolution as such. I think it is just an excuse to start something that you always wanted to do. So, if you want to start a new habit and get rid of any bad ones, you shouldn't wait for the New Year, you can do it any time of the year. For me, I'd like to eat healthy, take good care of myself, and try to include some kind of exercise in my routine."

She added, "One small habit that I want to start is positive thinking. I have struggled with it as it is not easy to filter your thoughts and think only positively as life sometimes gives you so many lemons. But, I tried my level best. I'd not say that I failed considerably but I think I'm much better. I think better thoughts and I'm better at filtering the negative thoughts."

Expectations from 2024

Samridhii said, "I want to be mentally in a good space. I want to be working for Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and I want it to do phenomenally well. I hope our show sets some new records. I have this thing of being number one and it has been a chase for me and I kind of love the game.

She added, "Of course, it's not in my hands; it's the audience that makes or breaks me. I'm going to try my best and let's see where it takes us. Other than that, I'm very grateful. I wish for a little more travel this, get a little more leaves so that I can spend quality time with my family."

