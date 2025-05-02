Meet Indian TV actor who charges Rs 3.5 lakh per episode, and it's not Rupali Ganguly or Dilip Joshi

Indian Television is an industry where numerous aspiring actors get a platform to gain fame and opportunities. Many of these stars go on to become popular faces. One such actor is Sharad Kelkar, who began his journey in the Indian Television industry in 2001 and rose to fame after years of hard work and dedication to his craft.

After lending his voice to many films and acting in movies, Sharad is making a comeback to the small screen and will soon be seen in a show titled Tum Se Tum Tak. But did you know that Sharad is currently the highest-paid actor on Indian television?

According to sources cited by a TV9 Hindi Digital report, Sharad Kelkar , who is returning to television after almost eight years with Tum Se Tum Tak, is reportedly one of the highest-paid actors in the Indian television industry. He is said to be charging a fee of Rs 3.5 lakh per day for the show. While Sharad has not officially confirmed his fees, the report claims that he is now the highest-paid actor, surpassing even Rupali Ganguly and Dilip Joshi.

The report further states that Sharad has made a longer commitment to this TV serial compared to his film projects. Reportedly, he is dedicating 10 hours a day to the shooting of Tum Se Tum Tak, earning Rs 3.5 lakh for each 10-hour shoot day. In the show, Sharad will be seen opposite Niharika Chouksey . The promo for the show has already been released and has received a mixed response from the audience.

For those unaware, Tum Se Tum Tak is a Hindi adaptation of the popular Marathi TV show Tula Pahate Re, which originally aired for 11 months.

Tum Se Tum Tak revolves around the love story of a 46-year-old man who falls in love with a 19-year-old girl. The 27-year age gap depicted in the show has certainly caught the audience’s attention.

On the professional front, Sharad Kelkar has appeared in numerous television shows such as CID , Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, and more. He became a household name after his role in Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar. Apart from acting, Sharad has also hosted several reality and award shows.

