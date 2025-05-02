Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Will Abhira and Armaan's relationship suffer because of baby?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, is one of the top-rated shows on Indian television screens. The show currently revolves around Abhira and Armaan's troubled relationship. However, despite several challenges, the two have stood by each other like a rock. Now, as per the promo, in the upcoming episode of the show, Armaan's negligence towards Abhira will hurt her and make her doubt herself.

Star Plus uploaded a new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In this promo, Roohi gives the baby to Armaan. He takes his daughter in his arms and ignores Abhira. Armaan forgets Abhira as soon as he sees his daughter. Abhira feels neglected. When Abhira feeds milk to her daughter, Armaan quickly arrives and asks Abhira whether she has checked the temperature of the milk before feeding the baby.

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's upcoming twist here-

Abhira then takes the baby in his hands and feeds milk to the baby. Abhira gets shocked seeing Armaan's possessiveness and questions Armaan for thinking that she is not a caring mother. Abhira tells Armaan that she is a mother. Meanwhile, Armaan mentions that he doesn't want to take the risk. This leaves Abhira heartbroken as Armaan walks away with the baby. The caption of this promo read, "Kya Armaan ka bacche ke liye pyaar layega Abhira aur uske rishte mein doori?"

As this new twist will soon be introduced in the upcoming episodes of the show, fans will also witness Armaan and Abhira's troubled life after embracing parenthood.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Rohit Purohit, Samridhii Shukla and Garvita Sadhwani. Recently, Romit Raaj's track concluded in the show. Romit, who played Rohit, was shown dead in the show.

