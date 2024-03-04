Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha kick-start shoot of new project in THIS filmy way; Video

Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha are seen enjoying a bus ride in a filmy style as they begin shooting for their next grand show, anticipated to be aired soon on Colors. In an earlier post, a picture that went viral confirmed that Debattama would be performing alongside Fahmaan. While Khan is making a comeback to daily soaps after a long break, Debattama is also known for her excellent work in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani.

Fahmaan Khan and Debattama’s fun bus ride

Earlier today, actress Ashita Dhawan shared a video where she recorded the new family of an untitled project, which is yet to be revealed. Her video provided a glimpse of the star cast of the upcoming show. In the video, everyone, along with Debattama Saha and Fahmaan Khan, were seen enjoying the popular ABC song from the movie Hum Saath Saath Hai while sitting in the same bus. The video itself explained the energy and happiness that everyone carried as they started shooting.

What can be interpreted by the caption?

The Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo actress captioned the video, “A new parivaar, With naye kalakaar, Jo ban chuke hai yaaron ke yaar Toh jald hee baithtey hai doston Dekhte rahiye (A new family, with new artists, who have become friends of friends, So let's sit together soon, friends Keep watching).” This caption hinted that something grand was on the way. Her caption added additional value to the upcoming daily soap opera. Debattama and Fahmaan are going to be the lead actors of the upcoming show, which was further hinted at in a picture previously posted by the duo with the hashtag #Khichhadi, suggesting that something is brewing.

About the upcoming show

Not many details have been shared yet by the makers of the show, and even the name remains unrevealed to date. Drawing conclusions from the video shared by Ashita earlier today, the star cast of the upcoming untitled show, apart from Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha, includes Ashita Dhawan, Naveen Saini, Anoushka Chauhan, Apeksha Malviya, Abhishek Soni, etc. The show is going to be the remake of the popular show Sandhya Tara.

Speaking of the lead actors, Fahmaan Khan previously worked in Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, Imlie, and many more. Meanwhile, Debattama was featured in Mithai, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, etc.

