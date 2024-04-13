Debattama Shah recently shared a profound post on Instagram. The actress’s note spreads motivation and generates a sense of self-satisfaction through it. Along with the peaceful caption, the actress shares a string of her beautiful pictures.

Debattama Shah’s motivational note

Recently, Debattama Shah shared a string of her happy pictures wearing a Patiala suit along with a powerful motivational post.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, “Keep it simple. Keeping out of chaos and competition. Just satisfied with what makes you happy rather than pulling out another rat race for yourself.”

Encouraging her fans to be themselves, Saha further wrote, “You are what you are. You are ofcourse different. Wonderful in your own way.” Through these lines, Shah highlights that everyone is amazing in their own way. Further, she writes, “Live like how you’d picture your life to be. Live like you’re actually living it.”

She urged her fans to not compare themselves to others by writing, “Stop comparing. Stop being scared of others' opinions and judgment. That shouldn’t be the reason for you to decide how you opt to choose things in the future.”

“Just LIVE. Breathe if it may help. Cut out from any negativity and think only about yourself and your health, the Shehzada actress wrote ahead.

Concluding her note she wrote, “Live to love. Live to be happy. Live to be proud and satisfied. Have a great great day!”

More about Debattama Shah

Debattama Shah is popularly recognized for her stint television series Sony TV's romantic comedy series, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, and Star Plus's romantic drama Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, where she played the lead role. Followed by her role of Mithai Gosain, in the series Mithai alongside Aashish Bharadwaj. However, after winning hearts on television, the actress has recently made her debut with the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bollywood movie Shehzada, where she essayed the role of Kartik's younger sister.

