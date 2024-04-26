After the success of his previous show, Pyaar Ke Saath Vachan Dharam Patnii, Fahmaan Khan is set to feature in the lead role in an upcoming show, Krishna Mohini. The show is said to be based on embracing one's identity and a beautiful sibling bond. While viewers were waiting to see Khan's glimpse in the first promo of the show, he wasn't seen in it.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Fahmaan shared his perspective on what was missing from the first promo. Read on to learn more.

Fahmaan Khan talks about the first promo of Krishna Mohini

Well, it was a conscious decision to create a little curiosity among the fans and viewers about my character in the show. As the popular opinion goes, they keep the best for last (laughs), and thus, just a few days before the release, the promo with my character is introduced, which has already created a buzz among the fans. The motive of the first promo of any show is to give a gist of the core story of the show, and that's the format we followed.

Take a look at the recently released promo of Krishna Mohini:

The Imlie actor added, "While I am not affected by the same, my fans did miss my glimpse in the first promo, and it only makes me realize how much I am loved by them. I hope they've enjoyed the prolonged teaser that has been recently released, which showcases my character, Aryaman's story."

Fahmaan Khan on his character in Krishna Mohini

Talking about his character in the show, Khan mentioned that he is still figuring out his character's wavelength. He added that it is complex as the character has many emotions but doesn't want to express them, making it challenging but a great experience.

