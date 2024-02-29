Faisal Shaikh's big revelation to Rubina Dilaik on recent vlog about Bigg Boss; says, “There is no credibility to winner”

In a recent vlog by Faisal Shaikh titled "Long Drive with Mr. Faisu" he welcomed his new guest, Rubina Dilaik for a candid chat. During the video, the host made a significant revelation about the biggest reality show, Bigg Boss, while discussing various topics. Meanwhile, Rubina expressed her belief that he would be a capable contestant to win the show.

Faisal Shaikh’s big revelation about Bigg Boss

In a candid discussion with Rubina Dilaik, Faisal opened up about the current scenario of Bigg Boss. He stated, “Ab Bigg Boss aisa ho gaya hai na ab personality pe game nhi raha hai (Now Bigg Boss has become such that the game is not about personality anymore).” He added, “Ab aisa ho gaya hai na jo deserving hai wo last moment par pe aakar nhi jeet pata hai aur jo non deserving hai uska fan base itna zada strong hota hai ki usko mil jata hai (Now it has become such that the deserving ones can't win at the last moment, and those who are non-deserving have such a strong fan base that they end up winning. There is no credibility to winner).”

Rubina Dilaik’s response on Faisal’s revelation

Discussing the changed format of selecting the Bigg Boss winner, Rubina responded to Faisal, saying, “Kon vote de raha hai? Janta vote de rahi hai na (Who is voting? The public is voting, right)?” Dilaik clarified the confusion for Shaikh and made him acknowledge that it's indeed the public who votes for the contestants, and ultimately, their favorite wins. According to Dilaik, everything depends on the public's opinion. She mockingly added that no matter how well one performs inside, in the end, it's always the public's decision.

Rubina considers Shaikh to be a man with a 'golden heart' and believes he is fully capable of winning Bigg Boss if he ever decides to participate.

Why is Faisal Shaikh not accepting the Bigg Boss offer?

Earlier, in a long drive vlog with Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya, Faisal revealed that the Bigg Boss producers have approached him for the past four years, but he has consistently declined the offer due to concerns about damaging his image. Shaikh shared, “Yaar, maine socha toh tha. Par mujhe aisa lagta hai mein chala toh jaunga. Bhale log na pasand karein mere fans toh karenge mujhe pasand. Phir darr lagta hai yaar ki kuch acha bana hua hai, kahin se kuch logon ka pyaar hai, kahin woh kharab na ho jaye (I have given it a thought. I feel I will go in the house and will get love from my fans too, even if the rest of the audience doesn’t like me. But then I fear losing the love and support I have gained).”

