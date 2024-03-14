EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: BB OTT 2 contestant Pooja Bhatt feels Bigg Boss youth is engineered differently, here's why

Pooja Bhatt, one of Bollywood's most celebrated actresses, known for her superhit movies, recently appeared on the OTT version of Bigg Boss. In an exclusive discussion with Pinkvilla, she offers a sneak peek into the mentality of the youth inside Bigg Boss, challenging stereotypes.

What Pooja Bhatt has to say about the Bigg Boss youth

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, accompanied by her team from Big Girls Don't Cry, Pooja Bhatt delves into why she sees the youth of Bigg Boss as being wired differently. Discussing feminist males and patriarchal females, she compares these dynamics with the youth of Bigg Boss. “I just came out of the most mass-appeal show called Bigg Boss, after fourteen weeks. The youth there are engineered very differently from this lot,” she observes. Bhatt recalls her experience, noting, “I remember telling them that I just did a show with people who are truly the youth, because they were all sixteen, seventeen, eighteen. Twenty-six is not youth. Twenty-eight is not youth; in fact, in our business, you're over the hill at that age. It was a reality check, but nobody wanted that reality check.” She adds that at a young age, every emotion is on the surface, including friendships, which often aren't real.

Pooja Bhatt’s views on feminist men and patriarchal women

The Sadak actress shares her perspective on sisterhood in today's society. When a teammate suggests that women can achieve great things together, Bhatt responds, “I completely agree, but unfortunately, there are women, and then there are women. Just as men are human, and then there are men. So, I think I know some of the greatest feminists in the form of men. And I know some of the most patriarchal women out there too.” She elaborates that she knows many women who believe success only comes by undermining other women. Bhatt praises the natural sisterhood formed with her co-stars in Big Girls Don’t Cry, attributing it to genuine compatibility rather than engineered circumstances like Bigg Boss young contestants. She credits the casting directors for their insightful selection of actors for the roles.

More about Big Girls Don’t Cry

The show Big Girls Don't Cry is available on Prime Video starting March 14. It stars Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed, and Akshita Sood in lead roles, with Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, Zoya Hussain, and Mukul Chaddha playing significant characters.

