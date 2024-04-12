Bigg Boss OTT 2 was filled with a lot of entertainment, fights and controversies. However, friendship was the main highlight of the season. Be it Jiya Shankar's bond with Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani's bond with Elvish Yadav and Abhishek and Bebika Dhurve's friendship with Pooja Bhatt, friendship was one emotion that dominated the show. However, it seems like the bonds made on the show are slowly and steadily fading away. The new bond facing trying times is Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt.

Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt unfollow each other on social media

After Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan's friendship going kaput and Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav's feud, it seems like yet another bond made on Bigg Boss OTT 2 is facing the tough times. Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt who formed a close bond on the show have unfollowed each other.

Throughout the show, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve had each other back and promised to stay connected in the outside world. However, looks like trouble has hit their warm bond as they've unfollowed each other from social media.

Take a look at Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt's picture from the latter's birthday:

Bebika Dhurve found a mentor in Pooja Bhatt and she often expressed gratitude for finding someone so knowledgeable on the show. The duo kept meeting post the show and showcased their strong bond. Both Bebika and Pooja haven't spoken about unfollowing each other yet.

Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav unfollowed each other

Recently, Bigg Boss OTT 2's Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav unfollowed each other and made YouTube videos explaining why they unfollowed each other. Manisha revealed that she collaborated with Elvish on Instagram for a brand promotion. However, Elvish used a picture of him with Akshay Kumar as the cover photo, she expected him to use a picture with her as the brand promotion was done by the duo. Rani revealed that despite notifying Yadav several times, he refused to change the cover photo.

Elvish Yadav revealed that he was engrossed in his police case and thus was not in the right frame of mind. Yadav mentioned that from his side, the friendship will always remain, and would like to connect with her whenever life brings a chance.

Bebika Dhurve on Elvish and Manisha's controversy

Recently, Bebika Dhurve was spotted by the paparazzi and was asked about the Elvish Yadav- Manisha Rani unfollowing each other on social media. She shared her thoughts and stated that if a friendship is real and genuine, such frivolous issues shouldn't matter.

She had said, "Mujhe lagta hai ki koi dosti ya rishta itna gehra or real hota hai na toh aise choti moti baaton par vo tootta nahi hai na bigadta hai. Lekin agar itni choti-choti baaton par vo log bade bade issues create kar rahe hai toh mujhe nahi lagta vo rishte real honge.

(I think that if a friendship or relationship is truly deep and genuine, it doesn't break or get ruined over small matters. But if they're creating big issues over such small things, then I don't think those relationships are real.).”

It will be interesting to know Bebika Dhurve's side of the story on her apparent rift with Pooja Bhatt.

