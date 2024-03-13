EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Bhatt reveals why she came onboard Big Girls Don't Cry, talks about being relevant in today’s times

Pooja Bhatt ruled the big screen when she stepped into the Indian film industry, back in the day. With several celebrated movies to her credit, the actress will soon grace our screens with the coming-of-age school drama Big Girls Don't Cry (BGDC). While talking to Pinkvilla about the series, the actress revealed why she decided to join the team and tell the story.

Pooja Bhatt talks about joining the team of Nitya Mehra’s Big Girls Don't Cry

The team of Big Girls Don't Cry recently sat down for a heart-to-heart with Pinkvilla. During the chat, senior actress Pooja Bhatt, who plays a principal in the OTT series, revealed the reason behind taking up this project. “The reason I am sitting here is because I did a gem of a film with Sudhanshu Saria (one of the directors of BGDC) called Sanaa, which is a very personal film and it deals with something only a woman can go through. And I think he bust the myth that it takes a woman to tell a woman’s story,” she stated.

The Sadak actress further said that when Saria called her and said that he was working on this project and it’s set in a boarding school, Pooja got excited, “He said Nitya (Mehra) will be helming the affair and I said, ‘Oh my God, we have history.’ We go back to my last film as an actor Everybody Says I'm Fine.”

You can watch the entire interview below:

Pooja further recalled how fiercely focused Mehra was when she worked in the said film as an assistant director. After learning about it, Bhatt called her manager and asked him to make her part of this project. Backing her statement, she said, “Because, I was astute enough to know, and I have said this before, that one thing I have learned in 35 years of being in this business is that relevance is a b***h.”

The Daddy actress further shared her insights on ageism and being relevant at the age of 52. She divulged, “So when you’re 52, you need to be acutely aware that there are a whole lot of people out there who have grown up with my poster on the ceiling. If you’re above the age of 40, you have definitely had my poster up on your wall or you have held the hand of your loved one while watching Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin,” she stated adding that there are viewers who were not even born then.

Therefore, she took this as her chance to work with the wonderful actors of the project, play off their energy, and hence, be relevant. “So, I think that it takes humility and great astuteness to be able to put yourself in that position. Most of the people my age would be worried about how they would come off because reverse ageism or ageism you face no matter how old you are,” Pooka stated.

About Big Girls Don't Cry

Directed by Nitya Mehra, Sudhanshu Saria, Karan Kapadia, and Kopal Naithani, the project boasts of a female-dominated ensemble cast including Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed, Akshita Sood, Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles. It revolves around a group of seven girls who are gearing up for their final year in school.

