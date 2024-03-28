Bigg Boss OTT 2's besties Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz developed a special bond inside the house. While Avinash expressed his liking for Naazz, she mentioned that she wanted to remain friends with the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 2 actor. After the eviction from the show, the duo was spotted together at various occasions and events. However, they kept their relationship status under wraps. Now, a few fans noticed that Sachdev unfollowed Naazz on Instagram, and people started speculating about their bond.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Avinash Sachdev to know more about the same. Addressing the incident, Sachdev mentioned that the incident was nothing more than just an internet error. Read on to know more.

Avinash Sachdev on unfollowing Falaq Naazz on Instagram

Pinkvilla contacted Avinash Sachdev to find out about his unfollowing Falaq Naazz. He said, "It was just an internet error. I was suddenly logged out of my account. I felt somebody else hacked it and logged in. However, the issue is rectified now and I got my account back. Aisa kuch nahi hai. Logon ko kaam nahi hai kuch. (There's nothing like that; people don't have productive things to do.)"

We also contacted Falaq, but she remained unavailable for comment.

Take a look at Falaq Naazz's beautiful birthday celebration post with family, friends and Avinash Sachdev:

Advertisement

Falaq Naazz and Avinash Sachdev on their bond

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Avinash mentioned that he can't give their bonding a specific label yet as it is more than friendship. He said, "I can't outright deny or confirm it because it's not that simple. I won't completely agree either, as it's not that straightforward."

He added, "Our connection began in Bigg Boss, and it's evolving. While I won't deny it, I personally hesitate to label it as a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship."

Falaq also mentioned that they are more than friends. However, she revealed that because of a few past incidents, she is hesitant to speed up things with Avinash.

Falaq Naazz and Avinash Sachdev's friendship in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Falaq Naazz and Avinash Sachdev met inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and instantly connected. They were part of a group with like-minded celebrities like Pooja Bhatt, Punit Superstar, Jad Hadid, and Bebika Dhurve. Jiya Shankar was also a part of the group for a brief period of time.

As time passed, Avinash developed feelings for Falaq. He loved the fact that Naazz cooked food that he liked and loved to share meals cooked by her with him and others. He confessed his feelings to Naazz. However, she mentioned that she was not a very social person and would like to remain friends with him.

More about Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 had many popular TV celebs along with YouTube personalities like Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Jad Hadid, Palak Purswani, Akanksha Puri, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, and Aaliya Siddiqui among others.

Elvish Yadav created history by lifting the winner's trophy while being a wildcard contestant. Abhishek Malhan secured the first runner-up spot and Manisha Rani at the second runner-up spot.

Coming back to Avinash and Falaq, while Avinash has started to follow Falaq again after the apparent internet error, Falaq Naazz has unfollowed him. As we file this piece, we wait for Falaq's response to the controversy.

ALSO READ: Love or Friendship? Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdeva respond to dating rumors