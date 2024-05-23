Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death

Actor Firoz Khan, profoundly known for his near-perfection mimicry of Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, passed away on May 22, 2024, followed by a heart attack. The actor has been a part of various TV shows like Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and Jijaji Chhat Par Hai, among others.

Khan had left Mumbai and was staying in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. Pinkvilla got in touch with Aasif Sheikh, who has worked closely with the actor. In the conversation, Aasif revealed details about Khan and the issues he was facing.

Asif Khan on issues faced by Firoz Khan

Remembering his friend and colleague, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Vibhuti played by Aasif Sheikh mentioned that Firoz had relocated to Badaun, Uttar Pradesh a few months ago and had broken ties with his friends from the industry.

He said, "Firoz was facing some family disputes owing to which, he relocated outside Mumbai. I also came to know that he was not in a good space mentally. He was a great guy who used to make everybody laugh. He was a foodie. Since he was great at mimicry, we would request him to mimic different actors, and he would act for us. I hope he is at a better place." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Take a look at Firoz Khan's recent reel posted a day ago:

Aasif Sheikh regrets not calling up Firoz Khan recently

Sharing a recent incident, Aasif said, "Around 4-5 days ago, after I packed up, a random guy came to me and asked for a picture, and I clicked a picture with him. He told me that he was Firoz's friend and lived a few blocks from him in Badaun. I asked him about Firoz, and he mentioned that Khan wasn't doing very well, given the family dispute. I took Firoz's number from him and decided to give him a call later."

He added, "After a few days, I received a call from his number, but I was in a shot, and I missed the call. I thought to myself that I'd call him after pack-up. We couldn't talk. I couldn't call him, and that is the regret and guilt that I am facing right now. I wished I would have called him and spoken to him. Maybe he needed some help, emotionally or financially. I could've helped him."

Aasif Sheikh on Firoz Khan giving up on acting

Aasif mentioned that he had spoken to his director about Firoz. He said, "My Director told me that she had called Firoz for his character in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai; however, he told her that he had left acting and wouldn't return to the sets."

This is the second untimely death of an actor from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. Before this, Deepesh Bahn, who played the character of Malkhan in the show, also passed away due to a brain hemorrhage. Talking about the same, Aasif Sheikh said, "This is shocking and upsetting for everyone on the sets of our show. First, we lost Deepesh and now Firoz. We can only hope and pray that their departed souls find peace."

Pinkvilla wishes Firoz Khan's soul rest in peace. Here's wishing his family finds the strength to cope with the loss.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Why does Aasif Sheikh refrain from using his phone on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain sets? Find out