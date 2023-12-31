EXCLUSIVE: Nishant Malkani, Aasif Sheikh, and Sumeet Raghavan on 2023 preview and New Year resolutions

The onset of the New Year brings excitement, happiness, and resolutions to enhance the upcoming year. Actors of popular shows are also looking forward to exploring deeper facets of themselves and achieving personal growth with their New Year's resolutions.

And as we step into the new year, let's know what resolutions do popular actors like Himani Shivpuri, Aasif Sheikh, and others intend to keep.

Aasif Sheikh shares his New Year resolution

Aasif Sheikh, essaying Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, says, “I love reading and writing, and this year has been amazing for me as I have read a lot of new books. However, now I am eager to learn something new. In 2024, I have planned to learn at least one new language, and I have chosen French. I have downloaded a few applications and bought some books that are helping me learn the basics of the language."

Himani Shivpuri intends to prioritize Gardening in 2024

Himani Shivpuri, essaying Katori Amma in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, says, “I have set a New Year's resolution for 2024 to take care of new plants in my home. Gardening has always been close to my heart. Therefore, I am going to try my hand at growing some indoor house plants, container vegetables, and more. Although I have experience in gardening in my hometown of Dehradun, following the gardening tradition here in Mumbai is something that I find challenging.”

Sumeet Raghavan promotes family time

Sumeet Raghavan who plays Rajesh Wagle in Wagle Ki Duniya, said, “In the hustle and bustle of life, amid resolutions and plans, it's the love and warmth of our family that weave the most beautiful moments. Much like Rajesh, who values family above all else in Wagle Ki Duniya, for me, what matters most is my family, especially around the New Year when everyone is finally free and has time to spend with each other. This New Year, I encourage everyone to embrace their dear ones and cherish moments with siblings and parents, as much as possible.”

Nishant Malkhani counts his blessings of 2023

Nishant Malkani, who plays Raghav Kaul in Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke, said, “This past year has truly been a blessing for me. Being part of a grand project like Pashminna and then spending a good part of the year shooting in the most breathtaking locations in Kashmir— as an actor, I couldn't ask for anything better. Here's hoping the next year gets even bigger and better. As we enter the New Year, I want to extend my warmest wishes to all my fans. May the coming year bring you love, growth, and beautiful moments.”

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy and prosperous New Year!