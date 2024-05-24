Firoz Khan Death: Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’s Saumya Tandon recalls memories from set; Charrul Malik remembers late actor
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame Firoz Khan passed away yesterday due to heart attack. His co-stars Saumya Tandon and Charrul Malik reacted to the news.
Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death
Actor Firoz Khan, the actor best known for his stint in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai passed away due to a heart attack on May 24. His untimely demise shocked the industry and many of his former co-stars reacted to the news. Now, his Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai co-star Saumya Tandon remembered him and talked about their memories from the set.
Saumya Tandon wishes Firoz Khan’s death was a rumor
In a conversation with Indianexpress.com, Saumya Tandon who essayed the role of Gori Ma'am or Anita Bhabhi in the serial shared that she is shocked and saddened over the death of her co-star. Although they worked together for a short while, she remembered the episode of Firiz Khan where he mimicked Amitabh Bachchan.
Recalling the day, she says, “It was such a hilarious episode and he was so funny. We were laughing as we were filming the scene. And him as dhobi was so special. As I talk, all the scenes done with him are flashing in front of my eyes. Uff this is soo sad. I wish this is all a rumour.”
Charrul Malik on Firoz Khan's death
Another of his Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai co-star Charrul Malik remembered the late actor as happy and cheerful. She said, “It’s very sad news. I met him several times during award shows and on the show. He was a very gentle and down-to-earth person. His comic timing was amazing. He used to be very happy and cheerful. He once asked to make a reel together, but we never got a chance to do that.”
Yesterday, actor Aasif Sheikh said that Firoz had relocated to Badaun, Uttar Pradesh a few months ago and had broken ties with his friends from the industry. Besides Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, he also starred in Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai, Saheb Bibi Aur Boss, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, and Shaktimaan.
