Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death

Actor Firoz Khan, the actor best known for his stint in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai passed away due to a heart attack on May 24. His untimely demise shocked the industry and many of his former co-stars reacted to the news. Now, his Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai co-star Saumya Tandon remembered him and talked about their memories from the set.

Saumya Tandon wishes Firoz Khan’s death was a rumor

In a conversation with Indianexpress.com, Saumya Tandon who essayed the role of Gori Ma'am or Anita Bhabhi in the serial shared that she is shocked and saddened over the death of her co-star. Although they worked together for a short while, she remembered the episode of Firiz Khan where he mimicked Amitabh Bachchan.

Recalling the day, she says, “It was such a hilarious episode and he was so funny. We were laughing as we were filming the scene. And him as dhobi was so special. As I talk, all the scenes done with him are flashing in front of my eyes. Uff this is soo sad. I wish this is all a rumour.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Check out the late actor's post here:

Advertisement

Charrul Malik on Firoz Khan's death

Another of his Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai co-star Charrul Malik remembered the late actor as happy and cheerful. She said, “It’s very sad news. I met him several times during award shows and on the show. He was a very gentle and down-to-earth person. His comic timing was amazing. He used to be very happy and cheerful. He once asked to make a reel together, but we never got a chance to do that.”

Yesterday, actor Aasif Sheikh said that Firoz had relocated to Badaun, Uttar Pradesh a few months ago and had broken ties with his friends from the industry. Besides Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, he also starred in Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai, Saheb Bibi Aur Boss, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, and Shaktimaan.

ALSO READ: Firoz Khan's Death: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Aasif Sheikh reveals he had family disputes; shares couldn't answer his call