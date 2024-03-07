Shark Anupam Mittal recently shared a stunning picture of the moon that he captured on his social media account. The entrepreneur, who is often called the coolest Shark on Shark Tank India 3, loves to interact with netizens in the comment section of his posts. After he posted the picture of the moon, what caught our attention was the netizens’ reaction to it. They reacted by saying that the businessman would now invest in the moon! One look at the comment section, and it will make your day.

Anupam Mittal’s recent post

Yesterday, Anupam Mittal posted two pictures—one of him watching the moon with a telescope and another of the moon that he managed to capture. In the caption of his post, he explained that the snap of the moon was captured by him on his phone. It read, “A Star watching the Moon? (Moon pic is from the telescope using me phone. God promise)”

Check out Anupam Mittal’s post here:

Reaction of netizens

Coming to the reaction of netizens, the first comment on the post reads, “My OnePlus Open has better quality then your telescope.” To this, the Shark Tank India 3 judge replied, “Trade?” Another user commented, "Why moon when you have the beautiful one?" Mittal gave a witty reply as he wrote, "I have 2 beautiful ones, lekin unke daag nahin hai." Other users commented that he is looking for plots to invest in the moon. "Itne investment kar liye next flat Chand par hoga," wrote a few.

Check out some of the comments here:

One of the most common jokes about Anupam Mittal is that he looks like Tony Stark. The internet is flooded with memes about this. A few users also commented on using this reference. One wrote, "Iron Man looking for infinity stones." Another commented, "Stark watching moon @anupammittal.me. Fan." The entrepreneur reacted with a laughter emoji to this comment.

Anupam Mittal is currently seen as a Shark on Shark Tank India 3. Along with him, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Amit Jain, Peyush Bansal, Ritesh Agarwal, Varun Dua, Azhar Iqubal, Deepinder Goyal, Ronnie Screwvala, and Radhika Gupta are also seen on the judges' panel.

