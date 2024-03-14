From Shailesh Lodha to Raj Anadkat: Key characters replaced in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the longest-running TV shows ever, started on July 28, 2008, and quickly became a favorite in India. It's loved for its funny stories and important messages, inspired by a column called Duniya Ne Undha Chasma. Key characters include Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, and Daya, played by Disha Vakani, who took a break in 2017 due to pregnancy. Some actors have left, and their characters were replaced midway.

Here’s a list of characters who left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and got replaced:

1. Shailesh Lodha

Shailesh was a part of the show for over a decade, renowned for his role as Taarak Mehta. However, due to creative differences, he exited the show midway. Months later, Sachin Shroff stepped in to take over his role. Reports indicate Shailesh wasn't satisfied with his contract on the show and sought better opportunities elsewhere. For those unversed, he left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in April 2022 because of disagreements with the show's maker, Asit Modi. By January 2023, it was reported that he hadn't been paid for over six months. To resolve this, he sought legal help and filed a claim with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) as Asit Modi couldn't pay him.

2. Raj Anadkat

Raj Anadkat, another beloved actor from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, shocked fans with his exit from the TV show. He announced it officially on social media, expressing gratitude for the love and support. Later, Nitish Bhaluni took over his role. Recently, he addressed the rumors about him dating co-star Munmun Dutta and stated, “Just to clear things up, the news you've been seeing on social media is false & baseless.”

3. Gurucharan Singh

Gurucharan had been a part of the beloved sitcom since its inception. However, he made the tough decision to exit the show due to his father's health concerns. Wanting to prioritize his family, the actor stepped away from his role. While there were rumors of issues with the production house, he never confirmed them. Eventually, Balvinder Singh took on his character.

4. Nidhi Bhanushali

Nidhi Bhanushali, who played the character of Sonu Bhide, chose to quit the show midway to focus on her higher studies. Pursuing her BA degree, she aimed to dedicate all her time to academics. In 2012, Nidhi replaced Jheel Mehta in the role of Sonu and captivated audiences with her performance. Making her television debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Nidhi has remained a part of the show for over six years, winning hearts along the way. Subsequently, Palak Sindhwani stepped in to take over the character.

5. Neha Mehta

Neha Mehta, known for her role as Anjali Mehta in "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," departed from the show in 2020, leaving her fans shocked. Initially citing personal reasons, she later revealed that her dues had not been settled by the production team. Since then, she has been absent from television but ventured into acting in a Gujarati film in the last couple of years. She is waiting for a good opportunity to come her way. The actress was replaced by "Qubool Hai" actress Sunayana Fozdar.

6. Monika Bhadoria

Monika Bhadoria played the character of Bawri in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, she chose to leave the show in 2019 due to disagreements with the producers. Several former actresses came out with a long list of allegations against the producer and the makers of the show. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Monika revealed, "When I left the show, nobody stood by me. Phir I approached the media, and when the media wanted to talk to me, unhone mujhse bond sign karwa liya ki paper sign karke do ki tum media mein nahi jaoge. Wo log bola ki, 'then I will release your dues, otherwise bhul jao paise' (They made me sign a bond that I should not go to the media, otherwise they would keep my dues on hold)" Having been a part of the show for six years, Monika was later replaced by Navina Wadekar in the role.

7. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, known for playing Roshan Singh Sodhi in "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," took a midway exit from the show in March 2023 after 15 years of association. However, her exit came with shocking allegations against the show's producer. In an interview with Etimes TV, Jennifer accused Asit Modi of making unwanted advances towards her multiple times. She admitted ignoring his behavior out of fear of losing work opportunities and shared several instances where Modi took advantage of the situation.

