Even though Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended months ago, people are still talking about it. They're discussing the contestants, the controversies, and what's been happening in their lives since the show. Bebika Dhurve, one of the controversial contestants of Bigg Boss OTT recently spoke to the media about Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani’s conflict.

Bebika Dhurve on Elvish and Manisha’s conflict

When asked about her thoughts on Elvish and Manisha’s conflict, she said, “Mujhe lagta hai ki koi dosti ya rishta itna gehra or real hota hai na toh aise choti moti baaton par vo tootta nahi hai na bigadta hai. Lekin agar itni choti-choti baaton par vo log bade bade issues create kar rahe hai toh mujhe nahi lagta vo rishte real honge. (I think that if a friendship or relationship is truly deep and genuine, it doesn't break or get ruined over small matters. But if they're creating big issues over such small things, then I don't think those relationships are real.).”

The controversy of Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav

Recently, Bigg Boss OTT fame Manisha Rani unfollowed Elvish Yadav. She opened up on why she unfollowed him. Manisha said the argument between them started over a shared post's cover photo. She explained that although Elvish was supposed to use one of his pictures with her, he ignored it and instead posted a picture of himself with Akshay Kumar.

She asked Yadav and his team to replace that picture with one featuring her. Despite several requests, Yadav and his team refused, prompting Manisha to unfollow Yadav on Instagram. Elvish also shared why he used his picture with Akshay Kumar in the brand post. He said that it would have increased their reach, leading to more earnings from the brand.

More about Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani

For those unaware, Manisha Rani and Youtuber Elvish Yadav met in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Yadav entered the house as a wildcard but emerged as a winner of the Salman Khan-hosted show, while Rani emerged as the second runner-up of the show. Bebika had a friendly relationship with Elvish, but things turned sour between her and Manisha, who were once friends. Manisha Rani made headlines during her stint in the Bigg Boss 17 house due to her strong bond with first runner-up Abhishek Malhan.

