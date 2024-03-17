Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting the love of the audiences. The show is consistent on the second spot in the TRP list and the story-line of the show is quite appreciated. The current track of the show revolves around Ishaan's hatred slowly melting down for Savi. Now, as per the new promo of the show, Savi learns about Ishaan's first love and makes efforts to bring him closer to the same.

Savi learns about Ishaan's love for cooking

As per the new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Savi finds a cute picture from Ishaan's childhood wherein he was dressed as a chef. Savi gets to know about Ishaan's passion for cooking and decides to bring him closer to the same. She goes into the kitchen and starts to prepare Ishaan's favorite dish, that's when Ishaan enters and underestimates Savi's cooking knowledge and offers to help her.

He wears an apron and starts to cook food. Savi enjoys how Ishaan is cooking with a lot of passion. Later, Ishaan thanks Savi for bringing him close to his first love. Savi tells him that after she goes away from his life, he will have all the time for his first love. This leaves Ishaan affected.

Have a look at the recent promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Reeva feels jealous to see Savi and Ishaan together

As Ishaan (Shakti Arora) helps Savi prepare food, Reeva sees them spending quality time together. She sees that Ishaan is accidentally touching Savi's hand while stirring the dish. Furthermore, Reeva regrets not knowing about Ishaan's love for cooking from before.

The previous episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The previous episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin revolved around the wedding celebration of Rao Shahad and Surekha. At the celebration, Savi refused to apply mehendi, however, Reeva and Ishaan called her out for not keeping their respect and applying a little mehendi. Savi finally agrees to get the mehendi applied. As she got Ishaan's name written on her hand, Reeva felt hurt as she recalled her mehndi ceremony wherein she applied mehendi for Ishaan.

The upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will focus on the molestation of young girls by family members. Ever since Surekha's brother Mukul Mama entered the show, Anvi has been feeling unwell and is very affected by Mama's presence. In the upcoming episodes, it will be revealed that Mukul Mama has bad intentions towards Anvi and often touches her inappropriately and that's the reason why Anvi has not been feeling fine.

While Savi (Bhavika Sharma) witnessed Mukul's pervert behavior towards Anvi and informed Ishaan about the same, he didn't believe her. It will be interesting to see how Savi will be able to prove Mukul's intentions in front of the family.

Will Ishaan finally support Savi and Anvi against Mukul? Will Anvi gather the courage to stand against a powerful person like Mukul? Only time will reveal.

Meanwhile, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin features actors like Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, Sumit Singh, Vaishali Thakkar, Astha Agarwal, Nimai Bali, and Vijay Badlani among others.

The show started with actors like Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh in the leap roles. As the show took a generation leap, the older cast exited to pave the way for a new lot of actors to take over.

