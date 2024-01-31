Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, known to be one of the most loved and highly rated daily soaps, never fails to entertain the viewers. The show has gained an ardent fan following over the years and continues entertaining the audience. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh are seen playing pivotal roles and are loved for their acting mettle. The makers of the show often drop interesting promos to tease the audience and give a hint about the upcoming twist.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin new promo:

A few hours ago, Star Plus shared a new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on their official social media handle giving a glimpse of the upcoming storyline. In the new promo, we see Savi notices the wedding preparations of Ishaan and Reeva's marriage and walks away from his house. Ishaan then stops Savi and tells her that she can't walk away.

However, Savi tells Ishaan that she can't be his wife for namesake. Ishaan requests Savi to continue the relationship for the sake of his family's respect. As Ishaan and Savi talk, the chandelier breaks and falls down. Reeva arrives and hugs Ishaan and asks if he is okay. Savi is shocked to see Reeva's affection for Ishaan. The promo ends.

The caption of this promo read, "Savi do aise logon ke beech phansi hai, jinka saat janmon ka rishta judne waala tha. Ab uski zindagi mein kaunsa naya mod aayega? Zaroor dekhiye, #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin, iss Guruvaar aur Shukravaar, raat 8 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

Current storyline of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Recently, it was seen that Ishaan gets married to Savi in a temple as he considers himself responsible for the death of her family. Savi unwillingly ties the knot with him as her sister Harini is on her deathbed and wants them to get married. Meanwhile, Ishaan and Reeva's family are upset as Ishaan confesses about his marriage to them. Reeva is heartbroken by Ishaan's actions. On the other hand, Savi is kidnapped, and Ishaan tries to save her.

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin initially starred Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. However, the show took a generation leap, and new stars were roped in to take the story forward. Bhavika Sharma essays the role of Savi (Sai and Virat's daughter) and aims to become an IPS officer. She portrays the role of an ambitious and confident girl who fights every obstacle to achieve her dreams. Meanwhile, Shakti Arora plays Ishaan and Sumit Singh essays the character of Reeva.