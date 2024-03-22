Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's engaging storyline is about to get more interesting as the audiences might finally see some IshVi moments. A new promo of the show has been dropped by the makers which gives a glimpse of the upcoming storyline. As the Holi celebration is about to start in Bhosale Mansion, Savi, Ishaan, and Reeva's life might take a drastic turn.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's new promo:

Star Plus shared a new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on its official social media handle. In this promo, we see Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Reeva (Sumit Singh) drunk after drinking bhaang at the Holi celebration. They steal a private moment away from the family. Ishaan reminds Reeva that it is their first Holi after the wedding. However, Reeva reminds him that they never got married. Ishaan and Reeva then decide to get married.

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's new promo here-

Savi (Bhavika Sharma), who is also drunk, arrives and Ishaan tells her that Reeva won't play Holi with him if they don't get married. Savi then tells them that they should get married. Ishaani picks up the sindoor (vermillion) from the temple to put on Reeva's forehead. Seeing Reeva and Savi, Ishaan is confused and the sindoor falls from his hand. Reeva then goes to get sindoor.

Ishaan leans his head on Savi's shoulder and she tells him that he can't do this as they aren't married. Ishaan then says that they are married. As Ishaana and Savi hug each other, Reeva arrives and sees them close to each other. After seeing this moment of Savi and Ishaan, how will Reeva react to it? Will she remember this once she is sober?

What happened in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently?

In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, it was seen that the Bhosale family went out shopping together and Reeva also joined them after Akka Saheb invited her. After the shopping, Reeva's mother invites the Bhosale family to their house to celebrate Holi. She invites everyone except Savi. The Bhosale family agrees to attend the celebration. Reeva learns that her mother has not invited Savi to the Holi celebration. She gets upset and decides to invite Savi personally.

