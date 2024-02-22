Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been entertaining the viewers ever since it began airing. The show is doing pretty well on the TRP charts and is at a consistent number 2 spot with a decent 2.4 ratings. The current track of the show revolves around Savi trying to adjust to the Bhosale house after getting married to Ishaan unwillingly. In the upcoming episodes, Ishaan gives Savi and upsetting news.

Ishaan makes a revelation to Savi about her scholarship

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Savi sits in her room and gets busy with a few calculations when Ishaan enters. He asks her about what she is doing. Savi informs that she is keeping a tab of the money she has to return to him. She tells him that she will be indebted for his help forever; however, she wants to pay him the money he helped her and Harini with. Savi notices Ishaan being stressed and asks about the matter,

Ishaan finds it difficult to break the news to Savi. However, after some time, he informs her that her scholarship has been canceled.

Savi is shocked to learn about the scholarship being canceled

Savi (Bhavika Sharma) was quite dependent on the scholarship as she couldn't afford to study at a place like Bhosale Institute. Savi questions Ishaan about the reason behind such a big decision made by the authorities. Ishaan explains that if the student with a scholarship gets married to a wealthy family, the same stands canceled as the privilege is for the needy. Savi gets furious and tells Ishaan that she has earned the scholarship and nobody has done any favor on her by giving her the same.

She asks Ishaan (Shakti Arora) if he was also involved in the decision since he is also a Board Member. Savi gets angry and tells Ishaan she will not let her rights be taken away. It will be interesting to see if Savi will be able to revive the decision of the Members of the Board.



