Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been garnering a lot of love from the viewers. The show is getting rave reviews and is consistently at number second spot in the TRP charts across all TV shows. The show's current track revolves around Savi trying to expose Mukul Mama and his bad intentions towards Anvi. As per the new video released on the official Instagram handle of Star Plus, Savi overhears Ishaan and Reeva's conversation.

Savi hears Ishaan expressing feelings to Reeva

As per the new video of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Mukul Mama gets a work-related call and he leaves the gathering planned by Reeva's parents. He promises to return soon and also compliments Swati for his hospitality. Furthermore, Savi takes some sweet-dish for Reeva to lighten her mood and that's when she sees Ishaan and Reeva share a deep conversation.

In the conversation, Ishaan (Shakti Arora) thanks Reeva for taking away all his worries by giving him her perspective and a piece of her mind. He appreciates her presence in his life and tells her that he is glad that she chose to be his friend even after he did wrong to her by breaking all ties and marrying Savi. He regrets not being able to spend his life with her as a life partner. Savi (Bhavika Sharma) overhears the conversation and feels sad to have come in between the couple.

Swati lashes out at Savi

Savi gets affected hearing the confession from Ishaan to Reeva and walks aimlessly. She decides to feed the sweet dish to the Bhosale family. She offers it to Surekha and that's when Swati enters and lashes out at Savi for trying to take Reeva's place. She tells her that Reeva did all the hard work to prepare the sweet-dish since morning and she wanted to serve the Bhosale family herself as they mean the world to her.

Swati's husband tries to calm her down while Savi tells her that since Reeva was busy, she thought to help her.

