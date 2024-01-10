Happy Birthday Drashti Dhami: Here's how BFF Sanaya Irani, Sonali Bendre, others wished Dill Mill Gayye fame

Dill Mill Gayye holds a special place in the hearts of loyal fans, and so does Drashti Dhami. The actress enjoys a decent fan base in the industry. She maintains an active presence on social media, thereby giving updates about both her professional and personal life. Today, Drashti has turned a year older as the beautiful actress is celebrating her 40th birthday. Many television celebs wished the actress on her special day.

Drashti Dhami receives a special post from BFF Sanaya Irani

Talking about the unbreakable bonds in the showbiz world, we cannot afford to miss mentioning the close friendship between Drishti Dhami and Sanaya Irani. The two have been together since the day they met and reflect major friendship goals. Also, the duo has been there for each other in all their ups and downs.

Today, Sanaya Irani shared a special clip on social media, compiling a few unseen clips of her and Drashti Dhami, wishing the latter a happy birthday. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon fame expressed her heartfelt wishes on Drashti’s special occasion.

Dropping the video, Sanaya penned a sweet note for her best friend and wrote, “The song sums it all up. Happy 40th to my partner in crime. Here’s to celebrating 40 amazing years of you and the countless adventures still awaiting us. Love you baby, wish I was there with you. Have a faaaaab one @dhamidrashti.”

Watch the video here:

Commenting on the video, the birthday girl reacted, “Baby baby baby !!!! Can’t wait to see you !!! How I wish u were here today! But it’s ok !!! I give you 7 days from today to meet you. Love you.”

Further, Mouni Roy also wished Drashti Dhami by landing a comment on Sanaya Irani’s heartwarming video post. The Naagin actress wrote, “Happy birthday @sanayairani love light and all the birthday brights.”

Let us have a look at the comments:

Actors who wished Drashti Dhami

Aditi Dev Sharma

Aditi Dev Sharma shared a couple of snaps with Drashti and wrote, “Happy Birthday gorgeous girl! Never a dull moment around you. Keep shining beautiful.”

Look at her status:

Mohit Sehgal

Drashti Dhami and Mohit Sehgal share a happy and delightful bond indeed. The latter wished her by dedicating a post on his Instagram handle. Captioning it, Mohit wrote, “Lifting spirits and celebrating 40 years of fabulous! Rocking the birthday vibes with laughter, love, and recalling epic poolside moments. Cheers to a fantastic friend and the journey ahead! HAPPY 40th BABY @dhamidrashti MUSIIIIIIIIC #FabulousAt40 #BirthdayCheers.”

Sonali Bendre

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre expressing her happiness and joy on Drashti Dhami's birthday, shared a picture of the Dill Mill Gayye actress on her Instagram story. The diva wrote, “Happy Birthday Drashti @dhamidrashti Sending loads of love and sunshine.”

Suhasi Dhami

Sending birthday wishes to Drashti Dhami, Suhasi Dhami dropped a candid picture with her on social media and wrote, “Happy bday darling!!!!! @dhamidrashti” Further, the Madhubala actress’ brother Jaisheel Dhami updated her Instagram story and dedicated a photo to her. He wished Drashti by writing, “Happy 40th chi @dhamidrashti Ability to forgive is one of man's greatest achievements and I forgive for being better than me in everything.”

Have a look at the status here:

Pinkvilla wishes Drashti Dhami a happy and healthy birthday.

