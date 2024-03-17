EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Rati Pandey opens up about friendship with Miley Jab Hum Tum cast; ‘Everybody has moved on’

Actress Rati Pandey, known for her role in the TV series Miley Jab Hum Tum, is currently occupied with her upcoming Bhojpuri movie, Rang De Basanti. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rati opened up about her friendship with the Miley Jab Hum Tum cast.

Friendship with Miley Jab Hum Tum cast

Reflecting on their friendship, Rati shared insights into the current dynamics, stating, “Everybody has their own space in life. I feel everybody has moved on. Whenever I bump into them like Arjun, sometimes at parties or the gym, we greet each other very warmly.” Despite the years gone by and the different directions their careers have taken, Rati shared that there's still a strong sense of warmth whenever they meet.

She further elaborated on their connections, mentioning, “Even Jaskaran is not in touch with us, but whenever we meet, we do so with the same warmth.” Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal paid a visit to Arjun Bijlani when he was hospitalized because of his appendix surgery. Arjun also shared a fun glimpse of reuniting with his Miley Jab Hum Tum co-actors and friends.

About Miley Jab Hum Tum

Tum Rati, Mohit, Sanaya, and Arjun formed the central cast of Miley Jab Hum Tum. Mohit Sehgal portrayed the charming Samrat, while Sanaya Irani took on the role of the studious Gunjan. Arjun Bijlani embodied the character of the witty yet earnest Mayank Sharma, who was paired with Nupur, portrayed by actress Rati Pandey, in the series.

About Rati Pandey

Rati Pandey started her television journey with roles in Khoj, C.I.D, and Raat Hone Ko Hai. Her breakthrough came as Nupur Bhushan in Miley Jab Hum Tum, followed by notable appearances in shows like Hitler Didi. Besides acting, she showcased her talent in reality shows such as Nachle Ve and also appeared in the Bigg Boss 6 Grand Finale. After a brief break, she returned to television with significant roles in Begusarai, Porus, and Divya Drishti. In 2020, she took on the lead role in Shaadi Mubarak, stepping in for Rajshree Thakur. For those unaware, Rati Pandey's movie alongside Khesari Lal Yadav, Rang De Basanti, is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024.

