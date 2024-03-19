Ankita Lokhande-Rashami Desai to Anita Hassanandani-Surbhi Jyoti; TV actress who set BFF goals beyond cat-fights

Actresses are often known for their ego issues with fellow actresses for one reason or the other. Sometimes, they get into a cold war with each other where rumors only create tension between them. But, still, few BFF duos have shattered the notion that two actresses can never be good friends.

Here are some of the top duos, who have proved on multiple occasions that beyond professional relations they are in a forever-standing strong relationship with each other.

TV BFF duos who are breaking stereotypes with their friendship bonds

Ankita Lokhande and Rashami Desai

The Ex-Bigg Boss contestants, Ankita Lokhande and Rashami Desai, are setting BFF goals in real life. Their relationship carries purity and innocence. The two amazing actresses of the television industry who have made a significant impact with their performances on television, share impeccable love for each other. Only a few seasons apart, coincidentally they both were part of the biggest reality show. Rashami was in Bigg Boss 13 while Ankita was in Bigg Boss 17. Throughout the Pavitra Rishta actress’ journey inside the house, the Uttaran actress stood solid in her support. She called out Vicky Jain’s mother when she questioned the couple’s equation. In response to it, she took it to her Instagram story where she conveyed her affection and understanding towards the couple, stating, "And I really love you so much. You never needed this. But with a lot of love, you have accepted and hope the family will surely understand the show will get over and it’s not about Ankita. It’s about both of them. They are mature enough to handle. And I know aunty you might feel bad. But they both are my friends." Through her words, Rashami Desai showcased her support for the couple amidst their challenges. Recently, Rashami and Ankita also posted a happy picture of them where they were seen spending some quality time together.

Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti

Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti are breaking the myth that actresses cannot be good friends with each other. Both actresses were once cast together in the Ektaa Kapoor directorial, Naagin. Apart from that, Anita essayed the role of Shagun Arora in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein whereas Surbhi Jyoti was a part of Qubool Hai opposite Karan Singh Grover, and both garnered respect in their respective domain. Earlier, Anita and Surbhi, in a joint post on their Instagram, shared an adorable video, giving a glimpse of their deep friendship. The video featured the caption ‘What people usually say about TV actors’ and Surbhi, Anita showcased their sweet bond. Sharing the video, the actresses gave a glimpse of their friendship. The video was captioned: “FriendShipGoals I say! Loveyewwwww @surbhijyoti”

Sanya Irani and Drashti Dhami:

Sanya Irani and Drashti Dhami’s friendship goes a long way. Their friendship with each other is like an open book where they have been displaying their strong companionship and love for each other through their social media accounts. As the Madhubala actress celebrated her 40th birthday recently, the Miley Jab Hum Tum actress shared a heart-touching note for her that displays their strong bond. Sanya shared a montage of videos where she along with Drashti were seen spending some of their quality time with each other. In the caption, Irani wrote, “The song sums it all up. Happy 40th to my partner in crime. Here’s to celebrating 40 amazing years of you and the countless adventures still awaiting us. Love you baby, wish I was there with you. Have a faaaaab one. @dhamidrashti”

Their love for each other is not hidden from their fans, as over the years Sanya has been showering her blessings for her BFF Drashti through her birthday wishes. Their friendship is so unbreakable that they even embark on audition adventures together.

Rubina Dilaik and Surveen Chawla

Rubina and Surveen connected through common friends Sharad Kelkar and his wife Keerti. They have been best friends for the last thirteen years now and Rubina says Surveen is her support system. Back when actress Rubina Dilaik tied the knot with Abhinav Shukla, her bestie Surveen Chawla could not make it to the wedding in Himachal Pradesh, owing to a last-minute work call. Later, Chawla, who accepted the fact that Rubina would be extremely mad at her for missing her nuptials planned a surprise for her dear friend and celebrated the couple’s union too. Recently, the actresses were seen celebrating Surveen’s pre-birthday celebrations together.

Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

The last duo is the best one. From giving Shrenu’s bachelorette to celebrating Surbhi’s bachelorette party, the Ishqbaaaz co-stars have built a strong bond over the years. Reminiscing the moments of fun from Shrenu’s wedding, Surbhi also expressed her thoughts in a heartfelt post once. She wrote, “Turns out it wasn’t such a bad idea after Alllllllllll Most awaited Bachelorette Night just done absolutely right for the bride to be @shrenuparikhofficial with my girls @officialsurbhic @mreenaldeshraj @bharati_k and missed @nehalaxmi_ definitely.”

Later, Shrenu also took to her Instagram to shower love on Surbhi and give fans a glimpse into her Mehendi celebrations, through a heartfelt and fun reel. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Mehendi day feat @officialsurbhic And US with love May this mehendi be the darkest ever just like @karanrsharma09 ‘s love we know “ the thickest ever.”

