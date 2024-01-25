Vishal Aditya Singh has made a decent name for himself in the entertainment industry. Be it his acting chops, his trait of taking risks, and his real carefree personality, he entertained the viewers with each project that he took up.

As the desi-boy from Bihar turns a year older, Pinkvilla takes you down memory lane from Vishal's impactful journey in the most popular Bigg Boss 13.

The only wild card to survive till the end

The Begusarai actor brought a breath of fresh air to the Bigg Boss 13 as he entered as a wildcard contestant. He started as a neutral participant and didn't get influenced by what he saw on TV which gave the contestants a chance to form real bonds.

The season had many wild card entries like Khesari Lal Yadav, Himanshi Khurana, and others, however, with his smart game and entertaining personality Vishal survived in the show the longest as compared to other wild card contestants.

Have a look at Vishal Aditya Singh's post from his current show-

Vishal Aditya Singh's link-up with Arti Singh

As Vishal brought a new energy to the show, he was also seen having a lot of fun in the house. As Vishal and Arti started to bond, the other contestants pulled their legs and started to link them up. The duo would often brush the topic in laughter and took it sportingly.

Advertisement

Madhurima Tuli's entry in Bigg Boss 13

Apparently, Vishal had requested makers to not have his ex-flame Madhurima Tuli on the show and when he saw her enter the house, he lost his cool. He appeared quite upset and disappointed and communicated to the makers. He didn't want to share the stage with her as he knew it would take an ugly turn.

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's cute moments

While Madhurima and Vishal had an ugly break-up, there were a few cute moments between the two on the show which melted many hearts. Fans also had a hope of them getting back together and sorting their differences in the show. While the duo started to talk with each other nicely, the other contestants called it a strategy to gain votes from the viewers.

First wild card to be the captaincy contender

Vishal Aditya Singh entered the show at a juncture wherein the contestants were divided into two teams. Both the teams wanted Captains from their teams. Bigg Boss announced a task between Asim Riaz, Arhaan Khan, and Vishal Aditya Singh. As Vishal was new to the show and was neutral, he won the captaincy contenders.

The infamous pan incident

A casual fun banter turned into a massive controversy in Bigg Boss 13 when Vishal spilled water on Madhurima irking her to the level that she raised her hand to hit him. The duo was in the kitchen area when Madhurima lost her calm and hit Vishal's hip with a pan. The intensity of the hitting was so hard that the pan got molded. Singh was seen limping after the incident and he requested Bigg Boss to take action against Madhurima.

The incident was taken up on Weekend Ka Vaar wherein Salman slammed both Vishal and Madhurima. However, because of a rule break, he evicted Madhurima Tuli from the show.

After an impressive journey in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Vishal Aditya Singh entertained viewers in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He is currently a part of Chand Jalne Laga.

Pinkvilla wishes the handsome hunk a very happy birthday!

ALSO READ: Chand Jalne Laga PROMO: Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann starrer showcases an unforgettable love story