Dance Deewane 3 has been entertaining the fans, and the viewers are already loving the talent on the show. In the previous episodes, the show had Bigg Boss 17 contestants gracing the stage to support their favorite contestants. In the upcoming episodes, the show will celebrate 'Bollywood night' wherein contestants, judges, and the host will pick their favorite character from Bollywood and dress up like them. Amidst the fun and entertaining episode, Suniel Shetty video called Sanjay Dutt after witnessing a crackling performance.

Suniel Shetty calls Sanjay Dutt after a performance on Dance Deewane

Since the episode theme is Bollywood, in the upcoming episode, two of the most promising contestants Yuvraj(4 years) and Yuvansh (5 years) dressed up as Munna Bhai and Circuit from Sanjay Dutt's mega-blockbuster movie Munna Bhai MBBS, impressed with the performance, Shetty video called everyone's favorite Sanju Baba and made him talk to his little fans. Yuvraj and Yuvansh looked super excited speaking to the renowned actor. Dutt was seen smiling ear-to-ear after having a conversation with the cute fans.

Have a look at the promo of Dance Deewane 3 here-

For the Bollywood-themed episode, Bharti Singh will be seen in Kareena Kapoor's popular character Geet from Jab We Met's look while Madhuri Dixit will be seen recreating her iconic look from the song Didi Tera Devar Deewana from the movie Hum Aapke Hain Kaun.

Advertisement

The previous episode of Dance Deewane

The previous episode of Dance Deewane had Bigg Boss 17 contestants rooting for their favorite contestants. Winner Munawar Faruqui supported Divansh and Harsha. Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt extended their support to Varsha and Shrirang. Arun Mashettey and Sunny Aryaa supported Rohit and Roshan.

More about Dance Deewane

Dance Deewane is currently in its third season. The show stands out for its unique concept as it eliminates the age limit for the contestants. The show welcomes all three generations to perform and compete against each other.

Dance Deewane 3 is judged by Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty while Bharti Singh is the host of the season.

ALSO READ: Dance Deewane 4: Bharti Singh decks up like Kareena Kapoor's THIS film character; Watch banter with paps