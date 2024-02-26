Comedienne Bharti Singh never fails to entertain her audience and people around her, be it on-screen or off-screen. Currently, she is seen hosting the popular dance reality show, Dance Deewane Season 4. The show recently kickstarted with a handful of talented dancers becoming the contestants. Now, in the upcoming week, Dance Deewane will celebrate a Bollywood theme special.

Bharti Singh dresses like Kareena Kapoor's character:

To celebrate the same, host Bharti Singh too arrived in style on the sets of Dance Deewane Season 4. She opted for Kareena Kapoor's character, Geet, from Jab We Met. Bharti wore a white full-sleeved top, donned a black deep-neck corset on it, and a red flowy skirt.

Watch Bharti Singh's video here-

Bharti's banter with paparazzi:

While posing for the pictures, Bharti asks the paparazzi, "Aaj main kya bani hu? (I am dressed like which character today?)." All the paps quickly say, "Cinderella." This leaves Bharti upset and she then reveals, "Nahi yar, main Geet bani hu, Jab We Met ki. Yar bezzati karwadi, maine nahi dena hai interview (No, I have dressed like Geet from Jab We Met. You insulted me and now I won't give any interview)."

Advertisement

As she walks away, the paps stop her. She then returns back with a smile and says, "Cinderella keh diya. Voh mei hu apni life mei lekin aaj mei Geet bani hu Bollywood theme hai (You called me Cinderella. I'm Cinderella in my real life but now I'm Geet as there is Bollywood theme today)."

Paparazzi then purposely tease her and call her 'Geet'. Bharti then kindly poses for the pictures and chats with them before she departs.

For the Bollywood special, the judge of Dance Deewane Season 4, Madhuri Dixit, dressed up like her own character from Hum Aapke Kaun Hai.

Watch Madhuri Dixit's video here-

Speaking about the latest episodes of Dance Deewane 4, last weekend, Bigg Boss 17 contestants like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel and many others graced the show to motivate the contestants. These celebs also brought gifts for the contestants and encouraged them to give their best.

Dance Deewane 4 premiered on February 3 and is judged by Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya reveals which celebrity inspired her to start vlogging