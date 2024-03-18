From Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal to Shehzada Dhami-Pratiksha Honmukhe: Co-stars who found love on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been successfully captivating audiences for more than a decade now. The show not only kept the viewers hooked to their screens with its interesting developments in the track but has also always managed to grab one of the top spots on the ratings chart. The family drama churned out numerous hit pairings throughout its run of four generations. However, what is even more interesting is that the show has made many couples take their love from reel to the real world and prove that sometimes, truth is better than fiction. Let’s look at the list of actors who fell in love on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

1. Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan was the first leading lady in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She earned massive love and appreciation for her portrayal of Akshara. Besides adding laurels to Hina’s career, the show brought good fortune in her personal life as she met her beau Rocky Jaiswal on the sets. He was a writer for the first season of Rajan Shahi’s show. The duo started off as friends and slowly, this mutual admiration turned into love. They have been together for 9 years now and are still going strong in their relationship.

2. Lataa Saberwal and Sanjeev Seth

Lataa Saberwal and Sanjeev Seth acted in the first season of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and portrayed the role of Akshara's parents. Cupid struck the two soon and after working together for two years, they tied the knot. Later, the duo welcomed a baby boy. Before Lataa, Sanjeev was married to actress Resham Tipnis with whom he has two children.

3. Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh

Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh were cast in the second season of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara’s (Hina Khan) children. Though they played siblings on screen, love blossomed between them and they went on to date each other for five long years before calling it quits in 2021.

4. Priyanka Udhwani and Anshul Pandey

Priyanka Udhwani and Anshul Pandey were also seen in the second season of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actors played partners on-screen and much like their characters, they ended up falling head over heels in love with each other. Their relationship hit a rocky patch for a brief time and Priyanka even accused Anshul of cheating on her. However, they sorted out their differences and gave another chance to love in 2021. Their bond is still going strong.

5. Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe

Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe are currently seen as Armaan and Ruhi in the fourth season of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The two instantly fell for each other and recently admitted to their love affair. They even hinted at taking their relationship to the next level by revealing that their families have met each other too.

For the unversed, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is Rajan Shahi’s longest-running soap. It airs every Monday-Sunday at 9:30 pm on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

