Bigg Boss 17’s Munawar Faruqui confirms his well-being after getting attacked at a sweet shop on Mohammad Ali Road in Mumbai, where he stopped by to pick up sweets ahead of the Iftar party. According to the reports, he was stone pelted and abused by a random eatery owner.

Munawar Faruqui responds to ‘Egg Attack’

After Munawar Faruqui’s assault video went viral on social media, his fans were anxious about his well-being. Therefore, addressing his fans' concerns, Munawar took to his Instagram Live and confirmed his good health. The stand-up comedian further describes the incident to clarify the facts.

During his live session, the Bigg Boss 17 winner reveals the truth behind the fight, and says, “Aur dosto kisi ne mereko anda vanda nhi mara main theek hun (And friends, nobody has pelted eggs at me).” Further explaining the incident, he says, “Waha pe wo jo do dukandar the unke beech fight chal gayi thi. To tumhara bhai thoda badhak gaya tha. Chacha log ko ande lag the (The fight broke out between the two shopkeepers. And the eggs were thrown at a few elderly people, which eventually triggered me).”

Moreover, he assured his safety by saying, “Abhi apne ko kaun marega? Toh main theek hun kisi ne mere ko anda vanda nahi mara hai (Who will attack me? No one has attacked me with eggs)!” Later in the video, he revealed the reason behind the shopkeepers' fight that they were competitors, where one of them was leading in the business and the other one was envious of that.

He concluded by saying, “Competitors jalte hai ek doosre se. Par apne se to agle log jalte hai wo to apna competition hai hi nahi (Competitors are jealous of each other but the people who are jealous of me are not even my competition).”

More about Munawar Faraqui

After lifting the trophy of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar was seen in a romantic music video with Hina Khan, where the two of them shared excellent chemistry. Previously he had been detained in a hookah bar case where he was arrested by the Mumbai police as he was smoking hookah with his friends, but later he was relieved. Also, the stand-up comedian made headlines for participating in Rohit Shetty’s adrenaline-boosting show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, but he later backed out due to his passport issues.

ALSO READ: Mangal Lakshmi’s Deepika Singh celebrates Gangaur festival ‘in all its glory’, see PICS