Being an actor is not easy, especially when you have to shoot for long hours. Popular actress Hina Khan is experiencing the same currently. A few hours ago, she took to social media and opened up about her tough time. The actress mentioned facing challenges while working without breaks and just concentrating on food. Hina also stated how it is difficult for her to not have her meals peacefully, and this statement reflects her challenges of being an actor.

Hina Khan falls sick after long hours of shooting

Needless to say, an individual needs to prioritize self-care to keep his physical and mental health healthy. However, when it comes to the acting profession, shooting for long hours without proper rest is so common. Hina Khan's recent experience highlights how actors meet deadlines and work tirelessly in the industry.

It has been a few hours since the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai updated her Instagram stories giving out details about her health and acting schedule. In one of the pictures, she is seen eating her food while getting her makeup done for the shoot.

She wrote, "Not exaggerating but sometimes it just gets on to you when you can't even peacefully have at least one meal a day Do nothing, Concentrate on your food.. just food.. and eat peacefully..Hota hi nahi hai (It doesn't happens)."

Have a look at her story:

In her other story, Hina Khan is wearing a mask and asking fans to send their prayers. Her story read, "That's how I sleep now a days. Mask on all night..can't fu***g breathe Bhejo thodi dua."

Not only this but the actress went on to share pictures of medicines that she has been taking lately due to the hectic acting schedule. Hina Khan mentioned, "ALSO SHOOTING 16 HOURS A DAY BUS ZYAADA KUCH NAHI (Nothing much)."

Check out Hina Khan's other stories here:

Speaking of her television career, Hina Khan is known for her stint on the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She played Akshara opposite Karan Mehra and is still remembered for her iconic portrayal of the character.

