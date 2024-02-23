Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's theme song automatically plays in our minds as soon as we read the show's name. That's the impact the soap opera has created over the years. From an impressive and engaging storyline to portraying the rituals and traditions of a huge Indian family hailing from Rajasthan, the show struck every right chord with the audience.

Premiered in 2009, it has been more than 15 long years since Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been entertaining the viewers and promises to do so in the future. With beautiful folk songs to larger-than-life weddings, the daily soap set new benchmarks that have been unmatchable till today.

Within these 15 years, the cast of the show also evolved drastically. From Hina Khan and Karan Mehra portraying the lead roles to Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami ruling hearts currently, the show has had four prominent on-screen couples, each of them carved their own place in the hearts of the viewers. Even though most of them are not a part of the show, fans still ship their names. Let's take a look at four main couples Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Akshara Maheshwari - Naitik Singhania:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai began on an impressive note as audiences were introduced to a fresh storyline and fresh faces, too. Hina Khan, who is now ruling the entertainment industry, became a household name after portraying the lead role of Akshara Maheshwari in the show. Hina starred opposite Karan Mehra, who played the male lead role of Naitik Singhania.

The innocent love tale of Akshara and Naitik grabbed the attention of the audience within no time, and they became household names. Their characters resonated with the masses and soon emerged as Television's favorite on-screen pair. Hina and Karan were a part of the show for seven long years and left a long-lasting impression. They even won several awards and accolades for their impeccable acting prowess.

Naira Singhania - Kartik Goenka:

After Akshara and Naitik, the story revolves around their daughter, Naira. Naira's character was essayed by the talented star Shivangi Joshi. Mohsin Khan stepped in to play the male lead and essayed the role of Kartik. The passionate love story of Naira and Kartik quickly swooned the hearts of the audience. From being madly in love with each other to setting relationship goals. Naira and Kartik's chemistry was nothing short of a fairytale.

Fans who started shipping 'Kaira' then still shower love on them. Shivangi and Mohsin's on-screen romance was so convincing that fans were heartbroken when they took an exit from the show. When Shivangi's character Naira died in the show, the makers brought her back to play a new role, Seerat, who was a doppelganger. Kartik and Seerat's relationship also impressed the viewers.

Akshara Goenka -Abhimanyu Birla:

As fans were unable to digest the end of Naira and Kartik's love story, the makers managed to hook the audience by introducing a new lead pair. Yes, the storyline now revolved around Akshara, played by Pranali Rathod. Akshara was the daughter of Naira and Kartik. Harshad Chopda was roped in to play the lead role, Abhimanyu.

Again, the passionate love story had left the audience on the edge of their seats. This time, the story had a major twist as a love triangle was introduced. However, crossing all the obstacles, Akshara and Abhimanyu proved their immense love for each other and remained inseparable. Their on-screen chemistry still leaves fans in awe, and fans still ship 'AbhiRa' on social media.

Abhira Sharma- Armaan Poddar:

And the story continued even after Abhimanyu and Akshara's story ended. This time, Akshara and Abhimanyu's daughter, Abhira's life story, has taken center stage. The show took a generation leap recently, and Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami were roped in to play the lead roles. While the story also has a love triangle twist, the viewers are waiting for Abhira and Armaan's romance to kickstart.

Abhira's struggle to make a career and Armaan's support for her simply show their strong connection. Their budding romance has already grabbed a lot of attention and love. While their relationship has started on an abrupt note, fans are curious to see what happens next.

We are sure these short notes must have brought a zillion memories of these on-screen pairs to your mind. Without any further wait, let's see who you choose as your favorite Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai couple.

