Celebrations are in full swing as several celebrities from the television industry are making the most of the festival of colors. Television actress turned Bollywood sensation Shehnaaz Gill embraced the vibrant spirit of Holi, sharing heartwarming moments with her mother The actress, known for her vivacious personality and talent, took to social media to give her fans a glimpse of her joyful festivities. Check them out below.

Shehnaaz Gill's Holi celebrations

In a recent post on her Instagram account, Shehnaaz Gill delighted her followers with a series of pictures capturing her Holi mood. Dressed in pristine white attire, the actress was twinning with her mother as they applied colors to each other's faces, sharing precious moments of laughter and bonding. Gill opted for traditional attire befitting the occasion, donning a graceful white kurta set that accentuated her radiant beauty. With a no-makeup look, she showcased her natural glow, exuding elegance and charm in every frame.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill's photos here:

Uploading the pictures, the Bigg Boss 13 fame wrote, "happy holi" in the caption. The other pictures show her throwing colors and flashing the brightest smile for the camera.

As Shehnaaz Gill and her mother twinned in white, their bond shone through, symbolizing the timeless bond between a mother and daughter. With her infectious smile and infectious spirit, Shehnaaz Gill continues to win hearts, inspiring millions with her hard work and determination.

Reacting to Shehnaaz's post, Bigg Boss 16's Sreejita De dropped hearts in the eyes emoji. Fans of the actress showered red hearts in the comment section and complimented how beautiful she looked, Others wished the actress 'happy holi.'

After celebrating with her family, Shehnaaz went out to celebrate the festival with her friends. She took to her Instagram stories to share clips from a Holi party where she was seen with actor-comedian Varun Sharma, among others. In the video, the two are seen teasing each other.

