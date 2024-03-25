Kapil Sharma and his gang of comedians are all set to return in a new avatar with Netflix's upcoming show The Great Indian Kapil Show. Almost all of the comedians from The Kapil Sharma Show consisting of Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur among others will be a part of the project. The highlight of the show is that Kapil Sharma's gang will be seen reuniting with Sunil Grover after years. And all the nation celebrates the festival of colors, Holi, the cast of the show dropped a fun wish for the viewers.

The Great Indian Kapil Show cast's wish for Holi

As The Great Indian Kapil Show's cast gears up for their big launch on 30th March 2024, the team dropped a fun video wherein the prominent comedians along with Archana Puran Singh are seen giving warm Holi wishes in their unique styles. The video starts with Sunil Grover dropping a two-liner Shayri wishing the viewers on Holi. Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur also follow suit and wish the viewers in the same way. Furthermore, Singh asks Kapil to say something on Holi and the ace comedian too drops a silly shayri to wish the viewers.

Take a look at the fun video of The Great Indian Kapil Show cast here:

More about The Great Indian Kapil Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show will launch on 30 March 2024 at 8 pm. The show will have celebrity guest interviews by Kapil Sharma while other comedians will be seen adding spice to the same. The teaser of the show is out and it promises a lot of fun and entertainment along with anecdotes about celebrities and their lives. In the teaser, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Cricketer Rohit Sharma, Aamir Khan among others.

Advertisement

In the teaser, it is revealed that Ranbir Kapoor can not keep secrets as he feels the urge to inform at least one person about the information that he gets. The revelations left everybody in splits.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show Trailer Out: 5 things to look forward to in Kapil Sharma's show