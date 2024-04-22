Popular for her charming persona and memorable portrayal in Pakistani dramas, Hania Aamir enjoys a huge fanbase in India. Lately, she has become the talk of the town with her recent fun video that she shared on her Instagram handle. The candid presence of Indian rapper Badshah steals the limelight. Meanwhile, reacting to their banter clip, Munawar Faruqui dropped a fun comment.

The video featuring Hania Aamir and Badshah did not go unnoticed, and a sea of reactions landed in the comment box. However, Munawar's remark felt way too relatable, at least to us!

Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Badshah

A few hours ago, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir shared a fun video with Badshah that shows them having a gala time as they enjoy each other's company. The duo is also seen laughing their hearts out and singing songs. The clip opens up with Hania exclaiming, "Concert time guys," and then introduces the rapper in his iconic style.

As they proceed with their 'private concert session,' Hania and Badshah entertain fans with their singing skill and extraordinary accents. Reacting to his performance in the video, the Pakistani actress screams, "Wohoo, love you, Badshah!" Concluding the fun video, she mentioned, "Goodnight guys, from Aditya and Hania and Dubai."

Have a look at Hania Aamir's recent video with Badshah:

As soon as Hania Aamir posted the video on her social media handle, it went viral in no time. Fans reacted variedly in the comments section. Among them is Munawar Faruqui, who could not resist commenting on the video. The Bigg Boss 17 winner mentioned, "Hume toh apno ne loota @badboyshah."

Check out Munawar Faruqui's comment here:

For the unversed, Munawar Faruqui solidified his status in the industry with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 17. His win on the show earned him a huge fan following, and he is often mobbed by his fans whenever he marks his presence at any public event. Besides lifting the Bigg Boss 17 winning trophy, Munawar also created headlines owing to his victory on Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp Season 1.

