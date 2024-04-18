Trigger Warning: This article includes references to violence

Today (April 18), a video of Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, went viral on social media. In this clip, the Bigg Boss 17 fame looked terrified as he was attacked by people while traveling in a car. Considering his tiff with Munawar Faruqui, there were several speculations that Munawar's fans attacked him after Anurag spoke something against him.

As per reports, Anurag Dobhal was in a coffee shop when the owner of the shop jokingly called Anurag a 'joker'. The name of the coffee shop owner was Siddharth and he was Munawar's fan. After Siddharth called Anurag a joker, Anurag used some wrong words for Munawar which irked Siddharth and he hit Anurag. However, putting end to these speculations, Anurag has finally shared a statement with News 18.

Anurag Dobhal denies being attacked:

While talking to News 18 Showsha, Anurag revealed that the viral video is from one of his recent vlogs. He shared that he was en route to Yamunanagar for an event during which he was mobbed by his fans. Sharing what went wrong, Anurag said that the event there was almost 1km away from the venue.

He further said, "The meet-up was related to a social cause, basically promoting road safety. Also, there were giveaways from All India Riders, and fans jammed and blocked the entire highway."

The Bigg Boss 17 fame then shared, "Police were in our scot and they came and cleared all the mob after a lot of struggle."

Here's a glimpse of how Anurag was mobbed:

Speaking about their rivalry, Anurag Dobhal and Munawar Faruqui have been loggerheads even before they entered the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17. Even during their stint in the show, Munawar and Anurag didn't get along and were constantly seen arguing.

After their stint on Bigg Boss 17, Anurag Dobhal formed a close bond with Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. Recently, when Elvish and Munawar were seen bonding at a cricket event, several trolled Anurag for his stance against Munawar. Many raised questions citing that Anurag's good friend Elvish is now friends with Munawar.

After being brutally trolled, Anurag took to social media and shared a video accusing Munawar of instigating fans to troll and target him. Due to this, Anurag threw an open challenge to Munawar.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

