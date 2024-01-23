Imlie fame Fahmaan Khan posts selfie with Debattama Saha; is new project underway?

Fahmaan Khan needs no introduction. The talented actor has charmed the audience with his dapper looks and acting chops. The actor is currently enjoying his break after his previous show, Pyaar Ke Saath Vachan Dharampatnii, went off the air.

While fans are anticipating Fahmaan Khan's return to TV, the actor has shared a picture with a popular actress, raising speculation of their fresh pairing for an upcoming project.

Are Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha working on a project?

Fahmaan Khan shared a picture with Debattama Saha on Instagram. The duo seemed dressed up, and Saha was also holding a script. This has surely gotten everyone curious about their meet and if they're working on a project together. Fahmaan posted the picture on Instagram and wrote, "Khichdii?? What? @debattama_sah."

The actor is seen posing in a white shirt while Debattama dons a navy blue and yellow traditional suit. Both look excited in the picture.

Checkout the picture shared by Fahmaan Khan on Instagram

Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha's common connection

Well, watching Fahmaan and Debattama together, we could not hold ourselves from noticing the common factor that the duo share: their connection with Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Fahmaan and Sumbul worked together in Imlie, and their chemistry was immensely appreciated. The duo also shared a great offscreen camaraderie; however, they decided to maintain distance from each other after many controversies.

Meanwhile, Debattama and Sumbul also share a close bond and are great friends. The duo worked with each other in Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, wherein Sumbul played the character of the main lead hero's sister. Since then, the duo maintained their friendship and often caught up with each other.

Fahmaan Khan's journey in the entertainment industry

Fahmaan Khan played a junior artist in the movie 3 Idiots. He then bagged Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. However, his character ended abruptly in the show. He immediately bagged Apna Time Bhi Aayega, followed by Imlie and Pyaar Ke Saath Vachan Dharampatnii.

Debattama Saha starred in Bengali shows and played a parallel lead in Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein. Post which she bagged Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Prem Kahaani and Mithaai. She also starred in the Bollywood movie Shehzada.

