EXCLUSIVE: Fahmaan Khan on controversy with Sumbul Touqeer; says 'everything I say gets misinterpreted'

Fahmaan Khan is currently in a relaxed mode after his popular show Pyar Ke Saath Vachan Dharampatnii wrapped up. The talented actor went to Thailand for a mini break with close friends. Fahmaan Khan rose to fame with his stint in Apna Time Bhi Aayega and got recognition for his character Aryan Singh Rathore from Imlie. While Fahmaan is known for his phenomenal acting chops, the actor had recently grabbed attention for his strained friendship with Imlie co-actor Sumbul Touqeer. Pinkvilla had an exclusive chat with the actor wherein he requested the media as well as the followers to not prolong the matter.

Fahmaan Khan on being misinterpreted in the controversy

Fahmaan Khan is Yaaron Ka Yaar. He makes sure to support and promote every project that his co-actors do. From Anjali Tatrari's Vanshaj to Megha Ray's Chhalang, Fahmaan makes sure to not only wish the co-actors on social media but also spread the word about their project. However, when his Imlie co-star Sumbul Touqeer's new show Kavya: Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon went on-air, the actor didn't make any posts. For the uninitiated, both Sumbul and Fahmaan had a fallout and they've been ignoring each other ever since. Pinkvilla asked Fahmaan if he had seen the promos of Sumbul's show and did he wished her. He said, "Honestly, I don't want to speak anything on this matter."

Have a look at Fahmaan's picture for Sumbul

When we insisted on putting his point of view across, he said, "It gets disappointing after a point of time when people accuse me of using Sumbul's name to get attention. I mean, I don't have to do that and that has never been my intention. Almost everything I say is interpreted in a wrong manner. This has been prolonged for a long time and it needs to stop. We're both mature, I did message her and wished her All the best for her show. I don't have to put everything out there on social media. Whatever it is, I will have only good wishes for her."

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer- what exactly went wrong?

It has been reported that Fahmaan and Sumbul's friendship witnessed cracks when Sumbul was evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house. As per Fahmaan, Sumbul was told that he didn't promote her stay in the house which irked her and her family. Sumbul backed out of a song with Fahmaan and his friend Tabish. Fahmaan tried to make amends and wish the family on Eid. However, his calls and messages were not reverted. Sumbul didn't speak much about the controversy and maintained that she would wish the best for Fahmaan.

