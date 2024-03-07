Imlie PROMO: Surya accuses Imlie of Raghu’s murder; later gets her arrested; WATCH

Imlie consistently intrigues the audience with its compelling developments in the storyline. The show, which is garnering good numbers on TRP charts is presently in its third generational leap with Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao portraying Imlie and Surya Pratap Reddy respectively. In the last few episodes, viewers witnessed how Surya, who is a duplicate of Agasthya, is busy solving the mystery behind Raghu’s death.

Imlie brings half-truths to the front

The official Instagram handle of Star Plus has uploaded a promo of Imlie highlighting one of the crucial scenes from the recent episode. It begins with Imlie trying to justify herself in front of Surya who is considering her the murderer of his brother-in-law, Raghu. Surya says that one cannot be innocent after confessing the crime and that innocents never hide the truth.

Imlie reaffirms that she has been truthful to Surya. She claims to have evidence of her innocence. Imlie says that she possesses Raghu’s phone, murder weapon and the dead body of Raghu. Surya is in disbelief while Monty gets worried about his crime being revealed.

Imlie then shows the place where Surya can find all the evidence. Police arrive at the scene and take Imlie in custody. Surya orders for further investigation into the matter.

The caption of the promo reads, “Imlie ne Surya ko bata diya hai Raghu se judaa aadha sach. Lekin kya Surya pata laga paayega baaki bache huye sach ke baare mein? (Imlie brings half the truth related to Raghu to the forefront. But will Surya be able to find the remaining truth?)”

Take a look at the video of Imlie here:

In the latest episode of Imlie, Surya interrogates Imlie but she sticks to her stand and keeps saying that she is not involved in Raghu’s murder. Surya goes on to conduct a lie detector test on her. It results in Surya getting convinced of Imlie’s guilt.

Imlie features Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao as protagonists. It is backed by Gul Khan under her banner, 4 Lions Films. The show can be viewed every Monday-Sunday at 8:30 pm on StarPlus and anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

