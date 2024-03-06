Imlie PROMO: Imlie gets shocked on seeing Monty; Is she hiding something from Surya?

Imlie is consistently doing well on the ratings chart. The show, which took a 20 years leap some time ago, is getting applauded for its new storyline which features Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao. Viewers are loving the crackling chemistry between the lead pair. The coming episodes of Imlie will see unfolding of the truth behind Raghu’s mysterious death.

Imlie disturbed after seeing Monty

The official Instagram handle of Star Plus has uploaded a promo of Imlie highlighting one of the major scenes from the recent episode. It begins with Imlie telling Surya that as per Dadi’s instructions, she has cleaned the house and has done all the chores she assigned her. However, Surya reignites an argument with Imlie after purposely spilling juice on the floor. Imlie gets angry at Surya’s actions. She says that though he is a policeman, she wants to teach him two big life lessons- firstly one should always listen to their mother and second, one should not put their feet after it has been mopped until it is completely dry. She also threatens to slap Surya.

While Imlie and Surya are busy with their banter, Raghu’s friend Monty enters the house with an apprehension that Surya might have discovered the truth. Surya welcomes him. However, when Imlie sees Monty’s face, she recalls their past meeting and gets uneasy. Surya orders Imlie to prepare tea for Monty.

Imlie gets angry on hearing Surya’s words. She tells him that Surya might have a striking resemblance with Agasthya, but he doesn’t have a pure heart like Agasthya. Imlie then pledges to protect her family from Surya’s wrong intentions at any cost.

The caption of the promo reads, “Monty ko dekhte hi Imlie ke hosh udd gaye hain. Monty se judaa aisa kaunsa raaz hai, jo Imlie chhupa rahi hai Surya se? (Imlie gets disturbed on seeing Monty. What secret related to Monty is Imlie hiding from Surya?)”

About Imlie

Imlie has been on air since November 16, 2020. Currently, the show is in its third generational leap. The story focuses on Imlie played by Adrija Roy safeguarding her loved ones after Agasthya's sudden demise and Agasthya’s duplicate, Surya entry in her life. The upcoming episodes of the show will see Surya arresting Imlie after she takes the responsibility of Raghu’s murder.

Imlie is backed by Gul Khan under her banner, 4 Lions Films. It can be viewed every Monday-Sunday at 8:30 pm on StarPlus and anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

