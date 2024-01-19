Indian Idol 14: Hrithik Roshan sings Senorita with contestant, gives makeover to another; WATCH

Bollywood Greek God Hrithik Roshan will grace the stage of Indian Idol 14 this weekend to promote his upcoming film Fighter. The actor will not be left spellbound by the performance of the contestants, but he will also work his magic to make the evening memorable. The promos released show the Bollywood actor singing with one contestant and giving an incredible makeover to another.

Hrithik Roshan sings Senorita with Indian Idol 14 contestant

A clip uploaded on the official channel of Indian Idol 14 treated netizens with Hrithik Roshan’s singing. Contestant Anjana asks the actor, “Will you be my Senorita?” Then, she requests him to sing a few lines with him. The actor shares that he doesn’t remember the lyrics clearly, but he can give it a try if the contestant starts to sing.

The two start singing, with the judges cheering them on. The clip is uploaded with the caption: “Aayien, fighter Hritik aur Anjana ke saath Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara ki yaadein taaza karein! Dekhiye #IndianIdol Fight to Top 10, kal raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.”

Watch Hrithik Roshan singing Senorita here:

Hrithik Roshan gives makeover to contestant

Another promo uploaded this morning on the channel shows Hrithik Roshan telling contestant Piyush that he is a fan of the singer. He also asks him if he can design a look for him. Well, it was the contestant's lucky day. From his ethnic wear to dazzling in black ants and an embellished jacket, the actor transforms him.

Piyush goes on to sing Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which impresses the actor completely. He not only starts signing but also gets up and dances with the contestants and judges on the song. Judge Kumar Sanu and he do the signature hookstep on stage. He says, "Itna sara talent like I'm feeling on top of the world."

The promo is uploaded on Sony TV's Instagram handle with the option, "Bollywood ke Greek God, Hrithik, ne Piyush ke performance mein daala style ka tadka. Dekhiye #IndianIdol Fight to Top 10, kal raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

