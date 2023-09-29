EXCLUSIVE: Kumar Sanu BREAKS silence on alleged rivalry with Udit Narayan: 'Uske saath thoda kam kam dosti...'

Kumar Sanu is one of the most popular and versatile playback singers in Bollywood. In his career spanning several decades, Sanu has lent his voice to various different languages. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sanu opened up about his reported rivalry with singer Udit Narayan. He also touched upon his friendship with Alka Yagnik and Sonu Nigam.

Kumar Sanu talks about his reported rivalry with Udit Narayan

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, veteran singer Kumar Sanu talked about his friendship with other singers in the industry. He said that Alka Yagnik is his close friend as they have worked together extensively. The singer also mentioned that Sonu Nigam, Sadhna Sargam, Anuradha Paudwal and Kavita Krishnamoorthy as well as Shaan are also his friends. Talking about Udit Narayan, he said: "Udit ke saath bhi boht kam kam dosti hai kyunki uske saath thoda sa...aisa hota rehta tha uss samay. Wo zyada karke karta tha main nahi. Lekin accha hai, baat karne me maza aata tha. (I have little friendship with Udit because with him it was....a bit of a rivalry. He would do it more than me. But he is nice and it was always fun to talk to him.)

Check out the interview:

About Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan

Also known as the King of Melody, Kumar Sanu is one of the most successful playback singers from the 1990s. Apart from Hindi, he has sung in many Indian languages including Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Tamil and Telugu etc. Between 1991 to 1995, he won five consecutive Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer, creating a world record. He also holds the world record for the maximum number of songs recorded in one day. In 2009, he was bestowed with Padma Shri by the Government of India.

Udit Narayan, on the other hand, has also enjoyed a long career and several Filmfare wins. Both singers have worked with a variety of music composers in Bollywood.

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 14: Judge Kumar Sanu says, 'I'm eager to witness how this generation will stir our emotions'